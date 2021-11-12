2023 Chevrolet Corvette C8 Z06 Rendered With Round Taillights: Yay or Nay?

4 Acura Integra Prototype Gets Slightly Aggressive Makeovers in Virtually No Time

It's been eight years since Chevrolet stopped putting round taillights on the Corvette as 2021 and some enthusiasts are still hoping that this feature will return. Needless to say, that won't happen at least until the current generation gets a redesign in five or six years, but the C8 just got a set of round taillights in the digital world. 7 photos



To fix the issue, he made a mockup of the new Corvette C8 Z06 with taillights from the C6, the last generation that featured round rear lights. And needless to say, it doesn't look half bad, even though they seem just a little bit out of place due to the almost rectangular vents below.



The Corvette was offered with round taillights from day one, but



Chevrolet switched back to round lights in 1961 when the Corvette gained a pair of taillights on each side of the rear fascia. This design soldiered on until 2013, being used on no fewer than five consecutive generations. However, the C4's lights were squared off a little bit in the late 1980s.



The Corvette switched to a different, more angular taillight design with the C7 generation, which debuted for the 2014 model year. And many old-school fans were upset that Chevy dropped the round lights. The angular design was further developed for the



