Khloe Kardashian's Family Car Is Her Rolls Royce Cullinan, Providing Comfort and Luxury

When you’re born into a rich family, you want to give the same treatment to your children, and this is what the Kardashian-Jenner family is doing. Now Khloe Kardashian showed that her Rolls-Royce Cullinan is the one she uses to drive around her daughter, True.
When your parents are a Kardashian and an NBA player, you might be used to the lavish lifestyle. Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson share daughter True, and they only give her the best.
As she took her daughter to her weekly gymnastics class, Khloe Kardashian hopped behind the wheel of her expensive SUV, a Rolls-Royce Cullinan. in Woodland Hills, California.
Khloe acquired it in 2019 from The Platinum Group, the same company her sister, Kim Kardashian, has been dealing with for years. Her black SUV received the company’s “Platinum Black Trim Pack” treatment, and it comes with black 24” Forgiato wheels, with the guarantee of both luxury and comfort.
When it comes to performance, the Rolls-Royce Cullinan comes with a twin-turbocharged 6.75-liter V12 engine under the hood, mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. The power unit puts out a power of 563 horsepower (571 ps) and a maximum torque of 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) 1,600 rpm, with a top speed of 155 mph (250 kph).
And its exotic exterior proves just as much luxury as Khloe Kardashian needs, while the interior comes with a lot of features so her daughter or any other family member could enjoy the ride safely and comfortably. The Cullinan is available with a lot of customization options, among the most popular being the Starlight Headliner and massage seats.
Khloe isn’t the only famous person who decided the Rolls-Royce SUV makes a good family car. Nicki Minaj introduced her new pink Cullinan, and, during an Instagram video, also showed that she had her one-year-old in the back.
Back in September, Khloe Kardashian and Triston Thompson took True to dance lessons in the same Rolls-Royce Cullinan, which proves to be exactly what the media personality needs for a family car.
