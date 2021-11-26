Rolls-Royce Cullinan Novitec Overdose Is Heavily Overpriced

Novitec has so far worked its magic on several Rolls-Royce Cullinans, including this grey one that we found for sale in North Carolina.
Nothing out of the ordinary yet, right? Just a tuned luxury SUV looking for a new home. Well, that’s true, for the most part, until you look at the asking price, which is $774,996. That’s about twice as much as the stock Cullinan, so it is twice the car?
That would be a no, because in addition to the wide body kit, new paint finish, and fancy wheels, with self-leveling center caps, it’s bone stock, as far as the exterior is concerned anyway.
Open the door and you will see blue leather wrapped around most touchable surfaces, with contrasting white piping, and ‘Rolls-Royce’ logos embossed in the headrests. The star headliner is part of the build too, together with lots of wood and stainless steel accents, and the usual amenities that are normally found in such a vehicle, from the head-up display to the massaging seats, and Wi-Fi hotspot, to name but a few.
Strangely enough, Novitec’s tuned Cullinans have 675 hp (685 ps / 504 kW) and 745 lb-ft (1,010 Nm) of torque bouncing off the walls, for a 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) acceleration in 4.9 seconds.
However, the one listed for grabs on eBay Stateside is advertised as having 562 hp (570 ps / 419 kW) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm). This means that the twin-turbocharged 6.75-liter V12 engine has remained untouched, so the 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) acceleration is still a sub-6-second affair. Top speed is electronically limited to 155 mph (250 kph) in both versions.
Now, despite looking pretty much like a million bucks, save for having less bling on the outside, what you’d get is a Cullinan with a wide body kit, reupholstered interior, and 1,091 miles (1,756 km) on the odo, for roughly twice as much as the stock one. Sounds like the bargain of the century, doesn’t it?
