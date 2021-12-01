Supercar Blondie Checks Out the New BMW XM, Calls It the SUV of the Future

BMW made headlines when it debuted the XM concept and people still can’t get over that front grille. Supercar Blondie got to take a look at it and called it the SUV of the future.
The new grille will be making an appearance on all the cars BMW puts forward starting 2022, so there’s no alternative than getting used to it. One thing is for sure, the exterior of the concept previewing an upcoming model is not everyone's cup of tea, either. Or at least, not just yet.
Before getting into the details, Alex from Supercar Blondie shared that 85 to 90% of the features on the present concept car will be available on the series production model when it drops in 2023, so we’ll have to see what they add or subtract in the future.
One of the first features Alex showed on the concept car was the logo on the rims, which is weighted so it would stay in place even when driving. Do we really need that? BMW surely thinks so.
Codenamed G09 and internally known as Project Rockstar, the BMW XM comes with a V8 engine and an electric motor, which give out 740 horsepower (750 ps) and 738 pound-feet (1,000 Nm) of torque. Which is 100 more horsepower than Lamborghini Urus.
So why do the people at BMW refer to this concept as the Rockstar? Meant to provide the utmost comfort, the front seats are covered in vintage leather (the example Supercar Blondie showed had brown leather front seats), and a curved screen, all focused to show the car’s high-performance orientation, just like a rock star. The back seats provide a different story, like the backstage at a concert, being all about luxury and comfort, with green velvet combined with dark-colored leather. The roof also got a hint from Rolls Royce’s Starlight Headliner.
Once the model hits the showrooms, it won’t be long until we see a lot of celebrities in it. We still have a lot to wait until we get any info on the price of the future model, which is estimated to go north of $150,000.
Before getting into the details, Alex from Supercar Blondie shared that 85 to 90% of the features on the present concept car will be available on the series production model when it drops in 2023, so we’ll have to see what they add or subtract in the future.
One of the first features Alex showed on the concept car was the logo on the rims, which is weighted so it would stay in place even when driving. Do we really need that? BMW surely thinks so.
Codenamed G09 and internally known as Project Rockstar, the BMW XM comes with a V8 engine and an electric motor, which give out 740 horsepower (750 ps) and 738 pound-feet (1,000 Nm) of torque. Which is 100 more horsepower than Lamborghini Urus.
So why do the people at BMW refer to this concept as the Rockstar? Meant to provide the utmost comfort, the front seats are covered in vintage leather (the example Supercar Blondie showed had brown leather front seats), and a curved screen, all focused to show the car’s high-performance orientation, just like a rock star. The back seats provide a different story, like the backstage at a concert, being all about luxury and comfort, with green velvet combined with dark-colored leather. The roof also got a hint from Rolls Royce’s Starlight Headliner.
Once the model hits the showrooms, it won’t be long until we see a lot of celebrities in it. We still have a lot to wait until we get any info on the price of the future model, which is estimated to go north of $150,000.