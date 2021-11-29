Nicki Minaj's Son Is Flying in Private Jets Already, Travels in a Gulfstream

There’s no age limit to how young you should be when you’re introduced to the lavish lifestyle. Nicki Minaj is treating her son to private jets and documenting it all on social media while on board a Gulfstream IV.
We already know how much Nicki Minaj enjoys her status and wealth. With a net worth of around $100 million, she spends a lot of money on cars (which are mostly pink, see her latest Rolls-Royce Cullinan) or private jets.
The rapper owns a Gulfstream G5 private jet, the price of which she never disclosed, but she might have dropped between $43 million and $72 million for it.
This time around, she took another private jet, a Gulfstream IV, with her husband, Kenneth Petty, and their one-year-old son. The first video showed the Petty family walking towards the aircraft, with Nicki's husband holding the toddler, whose name is still a mystery, but she often refers to him as “Papa Bear.”
The second video takes us on board, where the kid sits in the extended divan seats that turn into a bed, laughing, while the couple raps “go Papa” in the first video featuring their son on social media.
We can also get a glimpse of the luxurious interior of the long-range jet, featuring creamy, beige leather seats, and wood trim.
The Gulfstream IV has a passenger capacity of 13 passengers and two crew members, with a cabin height of 6 ft 1 in (1.85 m) and a width of 7 ft 3 in (2.2 m). It’s powered by two Rolls-Royce TAY 611-8 engines, has a cruise speed of 476 kts (548 mph/ 881 kph) and a maximum speed of 500 kts (575 mph/ 926 kph).
According to Minaj’s latest video, clearly at one year old, her son isn’t too young to be enjoying the lavish lifestyle his mother can offer him. And he seems to be having a blast, as you can see in the attached video below.
