After Buying Porsche Taycan, Tom Holland Also Gets a Rolls-Royce Cullinan

Right before the premiere of the latest Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tom Holland is growing into his fortune and has bought a Porsche Taycan. Now, he adds another vehicle, a Rolls-Royce Cullinan. 9 photos



As he’s developing as an actor, and as a person, Tom Holland is also more aware of his fortune, and the ways to spend it.



Instagram account Wires Only, who deals with VIPs and select clients, just shared a video of Holland as he purchased a



The video shows Holland in his suit next to the SUV , and his brother, Harry, on the passenger’s seat, trying to figure out the controls. The exterior paint seems to be white or gray (the video is quite filtered, as you can see below), but the interior boasts with orange leather seats.



The vehicle is the first SUV the British luxury brand created, and it’s a powerful, yet luxurious, monster. Under its hood, there’s a 6.75-liter V12 twin-turbo engine, sending power to all four wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission. The power unit puts out 562 horsepower (570 ps), and a maximum torque of 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) at 1600 rpm. Thanks to these figures, it has an acceleration from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in five seconds, and its top speed it’s limited at 155 mph (250 kph).



Tom Holland’s new purchase comes less than three weeks after he



Needless to say, both of his recent purchases are enough to get your car collection started. Plus, he'd need a decent ride to drive his current girlfriend, actress Zendaya, around.





