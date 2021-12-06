5 Nicki Minaj's Son Is Flying in Private Jets Already, Travels in a Gulfstream

4 Quavo and Kanye West’s Surprise Friendship, They Hang Out in Rolls-Royce Cullinan

Keyshia Ka'oir Jokes Her Daughter Didn't Get a Car for Sweet 16, She's Not Responsible Yet

Keyshia Ka’oir and Gucci Mane threw a birthday party for 16-year-old Dior, and it was a sweet sixteen to remember. Although the event included a couple of brightly-colored Rolls-Royce Cullinan examples in the background, the birthday girl didn’t receive a car because she’s not “responsible” enough. 7 photos



Although she likes to keep her oldest children away from social media, she couldn’t not celebrate her daughter turning sixteen with her fans, and shared several videos from the lavish party fit for a princess.



The couple seems to have arrived in several orange



But when the time for presents came, the 16-year-old birthday girl didn’t receive the keys to any of those or any other vehicle.



In one of the videos Keyshia shared, she calls up to her teenage daughter to open her presents. She said: “Thank all of you guys for coming out and helping her celebrate her wonderful day.” Then invited her daughter up: “Mommy loves you. Come open your gift from your mom and dad.”



Among the presents, there were a diamond necklace and a Birkin bag. Then Keyshia Ka'oir joked: “We didn’t buy you no car cause you not responsible.”



Among other presents were shout-outs from famous people, like rappers Megan Thee Stallion,



Dior’s birthday was a success, although she didn’t specifically get a car of her own. But she can always borrow one from her parents’ collection. Gucci Mane is a declared Rolls-Royce fan and owns four models, the Wraith, Dawn, Cullinan, and Ghost, and also a Ferrari 812 Superfast and F8 Tributo, plus a Lamborghini Aventador SV.





View this post on Instagram A post shared by BCK:Celeb Kids & More (@officialbck) Keyshia Ka’oir and Gucci Mane both have children from different relationships, and they spoil all their kids. The evidence is the latest birthday bash they threw for Keyshia Ka’oir’s daughter, Dior.Although she likes to keep her oldest children away from social media, she couldn’t not celebrate her daughter turning sixteen with her fans, and shared several videos from the lavish party fit for a princess.The couple seems to have arrived in several orange Rolls-Royce Cullinan examples, which were seen parked behind them as posed for the cameras (check gallery).But when the time for presents came, the 16-year-old birthday girl didn’t receive the keys to any of those or any other vehicle.In one of the videos Keyshia shared, she calls up to her teenage daughter to open her presents. She said: “Thank all of you guys for coming out and helping her celebrate her wonderful day.” Then invited her daughter up: “Mommy loves you. Come open your gift from your mom and dad.”Among the presents, there were a diamond necklace and a Birkin bag. Then Keyshia Ka'oir joked: “We didn’t buy you no car cause you not responsible.”Among other presents were shout-outs from famous people, like rappers Megan Thee Stallion, City Girl’s JT, and Lil Uzi Vert , who appeared on screen to wish Dior a happy birthday.Dior’s birthday was a success, although she didn’t specifically get a car of her own. But she can always borrow one from her parents’ collection. Gucci Mane is a declared Rolls-Royce fan and owns four models, the Wraith, Dawn, Cullinan, and Ghost, and also a Ferrari 812 Superfast and F8 Tributo, plus a Lamborghini Aventador SV.