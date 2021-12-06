5 World’s Biggest Cruise Ship, Wonder of the Seas, Completes Sea Trials Ahead of 2022 Debut

Four Royal Caribbean Cruise Ships Will Set Sail to Alaska, Bookings Are Now Open

More details about the itineraries, pricing, and other info can be found on the Royal Caribbean’s 2023 is the year when you can set course to Alaska aboard one of the four cruise ships operated by the company: Ovation, Quantum, Radiance of the Seas, and Enchantment of the Seas. The latter has never been steered in that direction so far and 2023 will be the year when it will make its Alaska debut. Royal Caribbean boasts of 2023 being the second consecutive year with four ships in that region.The cruise line already opened the bookings for the 7-night cruises to Alaska and tourists will get the chance to opt for departures from Seattle, Vancouver, and Seward (Alaska). Cruises will take place between May and September 2023.Ovation and Quantum of the Seas will both sail from Seattle, Washington, offering passengers panoramic views of the scenic fjords, sweeping mountains, and pristine wilderness. Guests will also get to discover the local culture town after town and visit the capital of Juneau, and destinations such as Sitka, Icy Strait Point, and more.Radiance is another ship that will return to Alaska in 2023 and it will cruise from Seward and Vancouver.The fourth vessel to offer cruises to Alaska will be the Enchantment of the Seas, which will sail roundtrip from Vancouver. Guests will get to experience alpine off-roading with all-terrain vehicles, canoeing, kayaking, helicopter rides for a bird’s eye view of the glaciers and the mountains.As far as the amenities of the ships go, passengers won’t have time to get bored, with the ships offering endless entertainment. There’s the SeaPlex indoor activity complex with bumper cars, full-size basketball courts, and roller-skating rinks, the FlowRider surf simulator, rock-climbing walls, spas, plenty of restaurants with a variety of cuisines, to offer just a few examples of memorable experiences Royal Caribbean plans to offer.More details about the itineraries, pricing, and other info can be found on the Royal Caribbean’s website

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

