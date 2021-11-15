Officially Named and Blessed. Royal Caribbean's 25th Ship Is Ready for Winter Adventures

The 25th ship in Royal Caribbean’s fleet recently had its naming ceremony and received its blessings in a memorable event held in Florida. It is now ready to offer decades of unforgettable adventures to all choosing to sail on it.
There was at least one reason for celebration this weekend in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where Royal Caribbean officially held the naming ceremony of its 25th vessel, the 1,138 ft (347 m) long Odyssey of the Seas. One of the key moments in the ceremony was when the ship’s Godmother, Erin Brown, blessed the ship and all the guests who will cruise on it for years to come.
41-year-old Erin Brown was recently named the Godmother of the vessel, the first Bahamian person to receive such an honor. She is a life-long athlete and cancer survivor who was diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer that cost her one leg. Yet, despite all her struggles, she managed to compete in the Paralympic Games qualifiers.
Royal Caribbean chose Brown as the Odyssey Godmother because she is an incredible individual who pushes to change the status quo, which makes her the perfect choice for such an innovative vessel as Odyssey of the Seas, as explained by Michael Bayley, Royal Caribbean’s CEO. Moreover, the Bahamas has been a great partner ever since the company first set sail to the islands, more than half a century ago.
The first Quantum Ultra Class ship in North America will have a busy winter season offering six-night and eight-night cruises to the eastern, western, and southern Caribbean. When the summer of 2022 arrives, the Odyssey will head to its summer home in Rome and sail on the Mediterranean.
Twelve first-to-brand experiences, as well as signature adventures, are offered by Royal Caribbean with its Odyssey of the Seas, which features a Caribbean-inspired pool deck, with two open-air pools, four whirlpools, and a Splashaway Bay water park, the largest indoor and outdoor activity space at sea (SeaPlex), which comes with its first Playmakers Sports Bar & Arcade. There are also Giovanni’s Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar and Teppanyaki restaurants, a Virtual Adventure Zone, a FlowRider surf simulator, a skydiving simulator, and so much more entertaining activities to constantly keep you busy and thrilled.
