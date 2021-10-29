Royal Caribbean Aims to Add 13 New Energy-Efficient Ships to Its Fleet

Regardless of the industry, more and more companies join the sustainability trend establishing ambitious goals and deadlines for decarbonizing their business. So it is only logical for one of the biggest cruise line brands in the world to also take part in the movement. Royal Caribbean recently announced its Destination Net Zero, a strategy to achieve net-zero emissions.
It might sound like a catchy cruise name, but it is in fact the company’s name for its decarbonization plan, a long-term one that has the year 2050 as its deadline. But more immediate goals have also been made public. Royal Caribbean aims to deliver a net-zero cruise ship by 2035 and intends to rely on partners such as various suppliers, shipyards, and governments to achieve that, by developing alternative fuels and technology.
The cruise line company boasts of its record of designing and operating some of the most energy-efficient ships on the water. They come with an optimized hull design and system upgrade such as AC chillers that use up to 40 percent less energy, with this generation of vessels being 20 to 25 percent more efficient than its predecessors.
Royal Caribbean’s Destination Net Zero strategy includes four main parts: to modernize its fleet by introducing 13 new energy-efficient and alternatively fueled vessels, including the recently announced Project Evolution, to continue investing in energy-efficient programs, to develop alternative fuel and power solutions, and to optimize the deployment and integration of shore-based supply chains.
In addition to its Destination Net Zero strategy, the company is also focusing on its Ultimate World Cruise, which it claims will be the world’s longest one ever. The epic voyage will kick off in December 2023 in Miami and will last 274 nights. Passengers will get to visit all seven continents, with Royal Caribbean targeting 150 of the most exciting destinations in the world. Casablanca, Morocco, Greenland, Japan, the Taj Mahal in India, and Machu Picchu in Peru are just a few examples.
