Royal Caribbean's Navigator of the Seas Returns to L.A. With $110M Worth of Upgrades

Royal Caribbean makes an epic comeback to California for the first time in ten years, sending its Navigator of the Seas cruise ship to Los Angeles. Adventure seekers who want to take a short break from their daily routine can enjoy $110 million worth of fun onboard the newly refitted vessel. 6 photos



Guests embarking on the Navigator are in for a treat according to the company, which boasts of the vessel being upgraded two years ago spending $110 million, which means that passengers will get to have a unique experience at the highest standards.



Royal Caribbean’s Navigator is anything but boring and there’s always something to do on the ship. Adults and kids alike can enjoy the resort-style pool day and night while serving a refreshing drink at the three-level poolside Lime & Coconut bar. Then there’s also what the cruise line describes as the longest aqua coaster at sea called the Blaster, with more than 800 ft (243 m) of dips, drops, and turns.



The Playmakers Sports Bar & Arcade, the Royal Escape Room, the FlowRider surf simulator, the rock-climbing wall, a new mini-golf course, and the tiki-chic bar and lounge called the Bamboo Room, are also must-try places on the Navigator.



Currently measuring 1,020 ft (310 m) in length after its refurbishment in 2014, the Navigator of the Seas is the fourth Voyager-class cruise



Those interested in a weekly or weekend getaway onboard the cruise ship can find more details on the company’s



