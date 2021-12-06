Lil Uzi Vert Rents Adventure Park and Gifts JT a McLaren 720S for Her Birthday

Birthdays are special, and a big part of them is how you spend them. Lil Uzi Vert went all-in when it came to preparing a special day for his girlfriend, City Girls rapper JT. He rented Nickelodeon Studios Park for her and then gifted her a McLaren 720S.
Jatavia Shakara Johnson, known as JT from the girl band City Girls, celebrated her 29th birthday in style. Her boyfriend of over a year, rapper Lil Uzi Vert, didn't give a second thought when it came to spending a pretty penny.
A lot of hip hop and rapper partners know they have to celebrate every occasion on style, because it’s going to go on Instagram the next second. And Lil Uzi Vert understood the assignment.
In a video he shared on social media, he revealed his gift to JT for her 29th birthday was a brand-new 2022 McLaren 720S.
After the reveal, JT also took it to Twitter, and shared her excitement: “I’m screaming, uziiiiiiiii wtf I was not did not expect this."
The supercar comes with a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine under the hood, which, mated to a seven-speed automatic transmission, puts out 710 horsepower (720 ps) and a maximum torque of 568 lb-ft (770 Nm) at 5,500 rpm. These figures make it sprint to 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill in 2.9 seconds, reaching a top speed of 212 mph (341 kph).
But this McLaren, which is estimated to have a price tag of around $300,000, isn’t the only gift JT received for her birthday from her generous boyfriend.
Proving that you’re never too old to be enjoying an amusement park, the rapper rented Nickelodeon Studios Park at the American Dream Mall in New Jersey, and the couple and their friends enjoyed the rides without having to wait in line or have people gawk at them. For this fun day when he and JT posed on all the rides, TMZ claims the rapper dropped around $50,000.
One might wonder what Lil Uzi Vert will do for her big 30th birthday bash.
