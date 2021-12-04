This Fenty Beauty Wrapped Rolls-Royce Cullinan Is Rick Ross Approved

These Eerie Black Panther and Marvel vs. DC Projects Seem Totally CGI, They're Not

In a series of new videos, Rick Ross switched from Chevrolets to Rolls-Royce and showed off a Cullinan. And this you might not expect, but it’s Fenty Beauty-themed and meant for Rihanna’s business. 17 photos SUV behind him. “I had to personally come drop this off. Matter of fact, I’m a boss. I need to take the truck for a spin.”



As he gives a tour of the



He also gave a shoutout to Rihanna, who owns the business that catapulted her onto the billionaire list, calling Fenty “the biggest movement.” The luxurious vehicle is meant to promote Riri's business, and Rick Ross was there to test drive it.



The new wrap gives the Cullinan a cappuccino-colored exterior in combination with white, with different text all over it in a white font. On the sides, you got “Killawatt Kab,” which is a hint to Rihanna’s highlighter, and the back reads “Beauty on Board” written all over. There's absolutely no second thought for Ross to drive the car, though.



The next several videos show Ross behind the wheel, giving us a glimpse of the Starlight Headliner with dark hues, as he sings while driving. The interior of the full-size luxury SUV comes with a black and white combination, including the board and the leather seats.



The newly wrapped SUV seems to have reignited the rapper’s love for Rolls-Royce, as he shared a picture of his own Cullinan, a black one, in front of his house on his latest Instagram Stories.



The official Fenty Beauty account posted a picture of the new Cullinan which can be seen on the streets in LA & Miami starting Dec. 4. And the best thing? It’s



