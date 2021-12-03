"Affordable" 2022 Bay Star Motorhome Will Still Squeeze $174K Out of You

Rick Ross Asks Fans to Help Him Fly a Remote-Control Plane, Shows Garage of Red Chevys

There’s an endless number of possibilities of entertainment if you have enough money to buy them. Our person of reference, Rick Ross, who dubbed himself “Rich Forever,” asks fans to help him fly a remote-controlled plane, as he shows a garage full of red vintage Chevrolets. 13 photos



In his many garages, the rapper has more than one hundred cars, many of them vintage Chevrolets. The property, called The Promise Land, covers over one hundred acres, for him to enjoy.



Over the years, Rick Ross has been giving us a glimpse of how he spends his free time on more than just cars. A few weeks ago, he asked people to help him learn how to ride, as



In a recent Instagram Story, the rapper introduced a remote-controlled plane, and said: “Who knows how to fly a remote-controlled jet? I got one I need you to fly for me.”



That was after showing us a new, giant fish tank to go in his wall, which, naturally, included live coral. He called it the “fish tank of my dreams.” Then he gave us a glimpse of a modern garage, with what looked like a Ferrari 458 Italia and a Chevrolet Corvette C8.



Of course, his love lies with vintage cars, so he returned to his



The jet features a fiberglass frame with reinforcements of carbon fiber for the wings and fuselage. The wings are removable for easy transportation, and the finish includes decals placed on top of the jet and glossy clear coat. You can access the battery area along with the landing gear doors through a large removable canopy.



It has a length of 68.9 inches (1,750 mm), a wingspan of 52.5 inches (1,200 mm), and a flying weight of 17.6 pounds (8 kg). It sports a 50 oz (1,500 ml) fuel tank, weighing 14.3 pounds (6.5 kg) without oil. The power comes from a turbine K55-K85 Max, and the manufacturer recommends the K60, which is not included in the original pack. A jet such as Rick Ross’ has an estimated price of around $2,000, depending on the landing features.



Back to cars now, among the other ones shown in Rick's Instagram Stories were a Bel Air, a convertible Impala, a Nomad, and a Chevelle. They were also joined by a red, custom golf cart that looks just like a vintage Chevrolet, of course.



