Here Is the Heart That Will Keep the Orion Spacecraft Alive

Artemis would not have been possible if it weren’t for two extreme and wonderful machines, the Space Launch System rocket (SLS), and the Orion capsule. The former is supposed to take Artemis off the ground and inject it into the required orbit, while the latter is supposed to take astronauts all the way to the Moon.
Each of these two major pieces of hardware of course comprises a number of other, less visible subsystems, but equally as important to the success of each mission. And one of these so-called subsystems is the European Service Module (ESM).
As most of you know, the last Moon exploration program, Apollo, was an entirely American affair, but this time globalization has pushed NASA into looking for help outside the borders of the country. In the case of the ESM, they tapped ESA and Airbus with devising it.
ESM is in fact Orion’s main power and propulsion source. It’s a 4-meter (13 feet) long cylindrical piece of unpressurized equipment that holds the capsule’s main engine, and tanks for fuel (oxygen, nitrogen) and water. The unit’s design is an evolution of an older ESA spacecraft called Automated Transfer Vehicle (ATV), which years ago was used to deliver supplies to the International Space Station (ISS).
According to NASA, during the launch sequence the module fits inside a 5.2-meter (17 feet) diameter housing, but once free from Earth’s pull, it can reach a span of 19 meters (62 feet) through the deployment of a series of solar panels. They have 15,000 solar cells and can generate enough power to feed the needs of two three-bedroom homes - about 11 kW.
Much of the module is occupied by the Orbital Maneuvering System Engine (OMS-E), which extends into one of the said adapters. In fact a repurposed leftover engine devised for the now defunct space shuttle, the unit, in the revised configuration, can generate 6,000 pounds of thrust.
Much of that is used to give the Orion in-space maneuvering capability, but then some of the power generated is used to keep Orion’s instruments running. It also helps with keeping life support in the green, and the hardware is also responsible for maintaining the ambient temperature at tolerable levels while the Orion travels through the cold void of space. It is also the storage medium for water and air.
As per the initial specs, the European Service Module should be capable of supporting four astronauts for about 21 days in space.
The ESM that will be flying on Artemis I is just the first in what is likely to be a long series. Airbus and ESA are already working on the second one, after in February this year NASA granted them a contract for three more.
Artemis I is scheduled to take off on February 12, 2022.
Each of these two major pieces of hardware of course comprises a number of other, less visible subsystems, but equally as important to the success of each mission. And one of these so-called subsystems is the European Service Module (ESM).
As most of you know, the last Moon exploration program, Apollo, was an entirely American affair, but this time globalization has pushed NASA into looking for help outside the borders of the country. In the case of the ESM, they tapped ESA and Airbus with devising it.
ESM is in fact Orion’s main power and propulsion source. It’s a 4-meter (13 feet) long cylindrical piece of unpressurized equipment that holds the capsule’s main engine, and tanks for fuel (oxygen, nitrogen) and water. The unit’s design is an evolution of an older ESA spacecraft called Automated Transfer Vehicle (ATV), which years ago was used to deliver supplies to the International Space Station (ISS).
According to NASA, during the launch sequence the module fits inside a 5.2-meter (17 feet) diameter housing, but once free from Earth’s pull, it can reach a span of 19 meters (62 feet) through the deployment of a series of solar panels. They have 15,000 solar cells and can generate enough power to feed the needs of two three-bedroom homes - about 11 kW.
Much of the module is occupied by the Orbital Maneuvering System Engine (OMS-E), which extends into one of the said adapters. In fact a repurposed leftover engine devised for the now defunct space shuttle, the unit, in the revised configuration, can generate 6,000 pounds of thrust.
Much of that is used to give the Orion in-space maneuvering capability, but then some of the power generated is used to keep Orion’s instruments running. It also helps with keeping life support in the green, and the hardware is also responsible for maintaining the ambient temperature at tolerable levels while the Orion travels through the cold void of space. It is also the storage medium for water and air.
As per the initial specs, the European Service Module should be capable of supporting four astronauts for about 21 days in space.
The ESM that will be flying on Artemis I is just the first in what is likely to be a long series. Airbus and ESA are already working on the second one, after in February this year NASA granted them a contract for three more.
Artemis I is scheduled to take off on February 12, 2022.