Tesla Tries to Bury Case Against Cristina Balan, Gives Her Another Chance to Fight

5 Artemis I Moon Mission Explained in a Few Easy Steps and Some Confusing Acronyms

4 SLS Rocket Turns to Dust as It Strips to Reveal Its Secrets

3 SLS Moon Rocket, Orion Capsule to Move to Launch Pad Soon, NASA To Make a Spectacle

1 Neutron Is a Next-Gen Rocket That Can Stand on Its Own and Return to the Launch Site

Northrop Grumman to Build Boosters for NASA's SLS Megarocket

NASA has awarded Northrop Grumman a $3.19 billion contract to produce boosters for the agency's Space Launch System (SLS) Megarocket. The award includes production for boosters that will support the next six SLS flights and for Artemis IV through Artemis VIII crewed missions to the Moon. 7 photos



The final configuration will stand 322 feet (98 meters) tall. For reference, that's bigger than the Statue of Liberty. To get off the ground, it'll need some powerful boosters. Each SLS launch will be powered by the twin solid rocket boosters positioned on the side of the rocket's core stage, which will generate more than 75 percent of the thrust.



The company's design for the key components is built on decades of experience supporting NASA programs. So far, it has produced booster motors for the first three Artemis missions and is currently casting motors for the fourth lunar mission.



As part of the contract, Northrop Grumman will also design upgraded boosters needed for flights starting with the ninth SLS mission (Artemix IX). Currently, the space shuttle uses steel cases for its solid rocket boosters. Once operational, new ones will be used instead and will have a stronger material, an enhanced structure, and updated electronic thrust vector control systems.



"Upgrading the booster's performance ensures we can improve SLS's ability to send astronauts and cargo to the Moon as well as making our processes more efficient," explained Bruce Tiller, SLS Booster Manager at NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center.



The SLS rocket is part of NASA's NASA's SLS is a launch vehicle designed to pave the way for human exploration beyond Earth's orbit. It's a massive beast that is capable of sending humans, cargo, and the Orion spacecraft to the Moon on a single trip.The final configuration will stand 322 feet (98 meters) tall. For reference, that's bigger than the Statue of Liberty. To get off the ground, it'll need some powerful boosters. Each SLS launch will be powered by the twin solid rocket boosters positioned on the side of the rocket's core stage, which will generate more than 75 percent of the thrust.The company's design for the key components is built on decades of experience supporting NASA programs. So far, it has produced booster motors for the first three Artemis missions and is currently casting motors for the fourth lunar mission.As part of the contract, Northrop Grumman will also design upgraded boosters needed for flights starting with the ninth SLS mission (Artemix IX). Currently, the space shuttle uses steel cases for its solid rocket boosters. Once operational, new ones will be used instead and will have a stronger material, an enhanced structure, and updated electronic thrust vector control systems."Upgrading the booster's performance ensures we can improve SLS's ability to send astronauts and cargo to the Moon as well as making our processes more efficient," explained Bruce Tiller, SLS Booster Manager at NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center.The SLS rocket is part of NASA's Artemis program , which plans to land the first woman and the next man on the lunar surface by the middle of the decade. The rocket will also be used for establishing infrastructure on and around the Moon and will prepare humanity for its next stop: Mars.

load press release