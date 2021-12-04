These Eerie Black Panther and Marvel vs. DC Projects Seem Totally CGI, They're Not

Dodge’s 2021-only Durango SRT Hellcat has taken the Hemi crown from its group sibling, but it still can’t compete with Jeep’s Trackhawk in certain areas. Whether out on the dragstrip or in an artsy environment, there’s still much poise and panache left in this high-performance Grand Cherokee.
Which is a good thing, considering its 707-horsepower 6.2-liter Hemi V8 mill and the fact it’s a mere three ponies shy of Durango’s SRT Hellcat 710-horsepower rating. But it seems that it’s without too many rivals in terms of Black Panther ethos. How come a Grand Cherokee Trackhawk ended up as a high-performance tribute to a very cool Marvel superhero is anyone’s guess.
All we know is the “Wakanda Rever” project doesn’t stem from the vast pits of unreal comic book imagination. Instead, this stunning rendering showcases a visually impactful design created based on the colorful Marvel world that has ample deposits of vibranium. Yes, comic books, Marvel (possibly Cinematic Universe), CGI expert (Hugo Silva of hugosilvadesigns social media fame), and renderings. That should equate to mere wishful thinking.
One of high performance, Black Panther coolness, Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk prowess, and vinyl wrap madness. Too bad Chadwick Boseman isn’t around with us anymore to check out this outstanding T'Challa ride... Life is so unfair sometimes.
Though, on different occasions, it can also speak of timeless drift equilibrium. For example, Hugo Silva and Yago Design haven’t been involved in a one-time-only collaborative effort. Instead, much to our amazement, they have also created something that looks horrifically ready for next year’s Halloween: “Cookiezilla!”
That would be a drift-ready R35 Nissan GT-R that was again rendered as a preview of an upcoming (or already built project; they’re not very specific on the timeline) project. This time around, it’s for the JDM aficionados, so we’re just going to leave it here in the gallery to deliciously scare and amaze the bejesus out of everyone.
turning into a blank canvas for wrap artists.
After first looking spectacular in CGI drab based on Yago Design’s ideas, this Marvel vs. DC Aventador is going to be the second project completed by Elite Auto Styling (aka “central Ohio’s premier wrap shop”), following the aforementioned R35 GT-R. And it’s going to be a handful, judging by the feisty looks of Captain America and Batman, Thor and Superman, or that split-faced Joker...
Now, these interpretations might not be everyone’s cup of tea. After all, not everyone loves the JDM/anime world or the automotive intrusion (via the marketing head honchos, of course) into the world of comic book superheroes. But it still feels refreshing to see former powerhouses like Jeep’s Trackhawk or Lambo’s Aventador being given so much personality!
