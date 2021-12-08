Dwight Howard Replaces Cullinan's Spirit of Ecstasy with Gold NBA Championship Trophy

Dwight Howard is a fan of Rolls-Royce and Marvel villain Thanos, so he decided to combine the two by getting his Cullinan purple on purple. But that’s not all, because he recently just added something else: he exchanged the brand’s Spirit of Ecstasy with the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy.
Howard is considered to be one of the top players in the NBA, and he is currently signed with the Los Angeles Lakers since returning to the team in 2019. The basketball star won his first NBA championship title in 2020, and he wants to have his mind and eyes, of course, set on winning by adding a similar trophy to his Rolls-Royce Cullinan.
Over two months ago, Howard treated us to a glimpse of the interior of his expensive luxury SUV, which is a factory-spec purple on purple. His car is also equipped with the famously expensive picnic leather seats, extending from the trunk.
But for the last couple of months, his Rolls-Royce Cullinan has been at the RDB LA auto shop, getting some upgrades. One of them includes the brand’s famous ornament called Spirit of Ecstasy. After winning a championship, Howard decided to exchange the sculpture logo with another one: a gold Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy, flaunting it recently on his Instagram Stories, which you can see in our gallery.
Among the interventions they carried out on the SUV was check the right-side passenger door, which they claimed was “malfunctioning.” Dwight Howard presented the car two months ago when he took it to the auto shop. The people there gave us a tour of the awesome purple interior, which is all factory-made, with captain seats in the back. You can check it out in the video below, starting at the five-minute mark.
With an estimated net worth of $140 million as of 2021, Dwight has invested some of his paycheck in cars. He also owns a purple Rolls-Royce Ghost, a Conquest Knight XV armored truck, a Ferrari FF, a Bentley Mulsanne, a Dodge Challenger SRT, and a Porsche Panamera.
Whenever he drives now, the NBA player is going to feel like the champion he is, having the gold championship trophy right in front of his eyes.
