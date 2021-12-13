Unique Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge Is Secretly a Mandarin, Floats on 26s

Everyone knows the competition in the all-new ultra-luxury SUV segment is heating up. Now that more and more rivals are being cooked up, it’s all right if customers take special, precautionary measures.
For example, let’s say you want to stand out in your posh crowd of people. A Bentley Bentayga might be too old already. So, ahead of envious folks arriving in an Aston Martin DBX, Lambo Urus, or the upcoming Ferrari Purosangue, one might want to slap them with something cool.
Like a pinnacle of British craftsmanship. A Rolls-Royce Cullinan, perhaps, to keep the SUV theme. But the thing is these are also becoming increasingly common these days. So, just to make sure, one could order a Black Badge Cullinan directly from Rolls-Royce. Or, perhaps, ask their traditional American venue to secure a Black Badge and customize it to the brink of turning it into a bespoke one-of-one example.
For folks dwelling in San Diego, California, one easy way to get the unique Cullinan would be to pay the good folks over at Champion Motoring a visit. After all, they do have ample experience catering to the world’s champions, including well-known names from the boxing, football, or NBA fields, among others.
Right now, there’s no special client attached to this unique commission, and there are also no pricing details. After all, you know the saying: if you have to ask... just give them a DM (direct message) and be done with the mystery. We really have no craving for messing up our office day with a high six-figure quotation!
On the other hand, nothing keeps us from ogling at will at the exterior and interior details. This being a Black Badge, it naturally keeps us seriously dressed up in a black “tuxedo” paintjob. Even the 26-inch wheels are matched accordingly, and that’s not bad at all. There is also a little bit of contrast from the red brake calipers or some of the chrome that has been left intact.
But the real treat comes from inside, where this bespoke Cullinan is all wrapped in black leather, carbon fiber, and – above all – an orange shade dubbed “Mandarin.” It is fully loaded with all the bells and whistles, but the truth is they already had our Cullinan heart at “black on Mandarin!”
