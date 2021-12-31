1968 Ford F-100 “GT100” Blends GT40 Gulf Oil Livery With Coyote V8 Engine Swap

For the 1968 model year, the predecessor of the Ford F-150 was downright basic, just like any half-ton pickup from that era. Chassis number F10HRC72957 breaks the mold with quite a few tasteful mods, plus the 5.0-liter V8 of the best-selling vehicle in the United States.
Modified by Pacific Muscle Cars three years ago, the F-100 in the photo gallery was completely stripped to prep the metal for a Gulf Oil-style livery inspired by the Le Mans-winning GT40. The blue-and-orange theme is complemented by hood vents from a 1967 Ford Mustang, chrome side mirrors, flush-mounted handles from Kindig-it Design, a custom fuel filler door in the bed, and light-emitting diodes for the headlights and taillights.
Recently serviced with fresh engine oil and a brand-new battery, the regular-cabbed truck combines the retrolicious exterior makeover with double-spoke chrome wheels featuring a staggered tire setup consisting of 255/40 R20 fronts and 315/35 R20 rears. Upgraded with a replacement front subframe, sway bar, coilovers, and power steering, this eye-catching truck also stops on a dime due to a Wilwood master cylinder and rotors all around.
Upholstered in high-quality leather upholstery with suede accents, the cabin beautifully integrates a Gulf Oil-painted shift knob into the custom-crafted center console. Vintage Air climate control, a Kenwood stereo, bucket seats with adequate bolsters, power windows and locks, contrasting orange stitching, Dakota Digital instrumentation, and a wood-rimmed steering wheel complete the picture. Although the digital odometer currently shows just over 2,000 miles (3,219 kilometers), true mileage sadly isn’t known.
Instead of a ten-speed automatic tranny such as the 10R80 in the 2021 model year F-150, this dazzling F-100 is rocking a good ol’ 4R70W four-speed automatic transmission with an 8.8-inch rear diff and 3.55:1 gears.
With seven days of bidding left on this marvelous restomod, the Coyote-engined pickup truck is currently going for $53,500 on Bring a Trailer.
