Blac Chyna Is All Glam Posing with Her Rolls-Royce Dawn, Can’t Stop Smiling

With a particular liking for white luxury vehicles, Blac Chyna has an impromptu photoshoot next to her Rolls-Royce Dawn. Which gives her just the type of glam she needs, because they both look #goals.
Angela Renee White, who is known as Blac Chyna, is a model, TV personality and aspiring singer who also incredibly passionate about cars. She knows how to pick the best models to attract just the right kind of attention, and one of her favorite brands is Rolls-Royce. And it's a great choice.
Recently, Blac Chyna rolled around in a black painted Cullinan, and showed us the orange interior of the luxurious SUV as she posed in front of it.
But her heart lies with white vehicles, because it gives her that je ne sais quoi. In her most recent post on social media, Blac Chyna posed in front of her Rolls-Royce Dawn, wearing a black outfit in contrast to her white convertible. Switching up to a long-haired, blonde wig, she rested her hand on the car, and couldn’t stop smiling.
Similar to the rest of Rolls-Royce lineup, Dawn comes with a 6.6-liter V12 engine, and it’s paired up to an eight-speed automatic transmission, therefore delivering 563 horsepower (570 ps) and a maximum torque of 605 lb-ft (820 Nm) at 1,600-4,750 rpm. It also reaches 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill in 5.0 seconds. Like the rest of the models, its top speed is electronically limited to 155 mph (249 kph).
Despite its fine, elegant white exterior, inside, the reality TV star gave it a personal touch with neon pink trim finish on the dash and the steering wheel.
Sharing the short video photoshoot to her Instagram Stories, as well, she added her song “Photoshopped” as the background sound. And she pleased her fans when she announced that she will be dropping new music soon.
