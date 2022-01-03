Moneybagg Yo Flaunts His Rolls-Royce Cullinan, It's Not Part of His Red Collection

For his 30th birthday last year, Moneybagg Yo surprised everyone when he unveiled his expensive collection of red vehicles. With the start of a new year, the rapper is introducing us to a differently colored vehicle, a black Rolls-Royce Cullinan.
Last year was a great one for Moneybagg Yo. He reached a $6 million net worth and celebrated his 30th birthday like no one else – by sharing a glimpse of his $1 million car collection and his expensive presents, which included $1.5 million in cash, a Rolex watch, and 28.8 acres of land.
What was so different about the rapper’s collection was that all the models came with red exterior paint. But this time, he rang in the new year with a black SUV – the Rolls-Royce Cullinan.
Among the cars in his collection, there didn’t seem to be one from the British luxury carmaker, which is a staple for any celebrity who wants to show off their status via their vehicles. So, it’s the right addition to his garage, which includes several high-performance SUVs like the Lamborghini Urus and a Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC.
Coming back to the Cullinan, it is the first, and currently the only SUV in Rolls-Royce's lineup. It’s got quite intimidating looks and it's pretty powerful, sporting the company's 6.75-liter V12 twin-turbocharged engine under the hood. The power mill puts out 562 horsepower (570 ps) at 5,000 rpm and a maximum torque of 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) at 1,600 rpm, sending resources to both axles via an eight-speed automatic transmission.
The new pictures Moneybagg shared on his Instagram account give us a glimpse of the black exterior, but also show the interior, which sports blue leather seats with contrasting light blue accents, similar to the jacket and shoes he's wearing. Followers can also notice that the SUV features the famous Starlight Headliner special option from the luxury company.
Although the Rolls-Royce Cullinan doesn’t have the same color as most cars from the rapper's collection, the black exterior certainly makes the SUV stand out.
