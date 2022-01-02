Rapper Fabolous Knows Everything About Style While Matching with Rolls-Royce Cullinan

There’s nothing that screams Happy New Year more than Fabolous and his Rolls-Royce Cullinan. As he’s “matching this fly” ride, the rapper wore a yellow coat, grey sweatshirt and pants and a black mask, looking just like his luxurious SUV.
Cars are just more than a means of transportation for celebrities. It’s all about style, and status, and fun. Sometimes, it’s about accessorizing.
Less than a month ago, Fabolous shared a set of pictures of himself a matte, fully black Rolls-Royce Cullinan, as he wore a dark outfit.
Now, he’s treating us to a different sight, with another Cullinan, in silver grey with yellow and black accents. Of course, he miss the opportunity to match with it, so his outfit included a long hooded yellow parka from Compound, and a grey sweatshirt and pants, and a black mask.
He captioned the picture: “Match this fly.. Catch this vibe… I’m on my way to the top, you tryna catch this ride?”
The rapper seems to return to the brand quite frequently, and his garage also hosts a Wraith. He invitation from Rolls-Royce to check out the Cullinan back in 2018, and he called it “good combination of performance & luxury” and said it’s “the best SUV” he’s ever seen.
And it looks like he loves it so much that he owns two of them. And it’s a very good choice, because the British luxury carmaker built the Cullinan for both performance and style.
Under the hood, there’s 6.75-liter V12 twin-turbocharged engine, which, mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission, sends power to all four wheels and delivers 562 horsepower (570 ps) at 5,000 rpm and a maximum torque of 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) at 1,600 rpm.
Naturally, if he owns two options from the model, he can choose one according to his latest outfit. And this silver model is surely going to turn heads with its exotic, colorful exterior.
Less than a month ago, Fabolous shared a set of pictures of himself a matte, fully black Rolls-Royce Cullinan, as he wore a dark outfit.
Now, he’s treating us to a different sight, with another Cullinan, in silver grey with yellow and black accents. Of course, he miss the opportunity to match with it, so his outfit included a long hooded yellow parka from Compound, and a grey sweatshirt and pants, and a black mask.
He captioned the picture: “Match this fly.. Catch this vibe… I’m on my way to the top, you tryna catch this ride?”
The rapper seems to return to the brand quite frequently, and his garage also hosts a Wraith. He invitation from Rolls-Royce to check out the Cullinan back in 2018, and he called it “good combination of performance & luxury” and said it’s “the best SUV” he’s ever seen.
And it looks like he loves it so much that he owns two of them. And it’s a very good choice, because the British luxury carmaker built the Cullinan for both performance and style.
Under the hood, there’s 6.75-liter V12 twin-turbocharged engine, which, mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission, sends power to all four wheels and delivers 562 horsepower (570 ps) at 5,000 rpm and a maximum torque of 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) at 1,600 rpm.
Naturally, if he owns two options from the model, he can choose one according to his latest outfit. And this silver model is surely going to turn heads with its exotic, colorful exterior.