Matte Gray Widebody Ford F-150 Raptor on 39s Looks Freaking Ready for Muddy Fun

What does a second-generation, custom Ford F-150 Raptor has to do with a black-on-red Brabus G Widestar, a widebody Lambo Urus, or a stanced cream-on-red Bentley Bentayga riding on black Forgiatos? Not much, but do we really care?
There’s at least one element in common. These are all exquisite 4x4 rides created by Sacramento, California-based American vehicle specialist Diamond Autosport. Which, as one might have noticed from the list presented above, is traditionally more into SUV exotics rather than U.S. pickup truck off-road icons.
Nevertheless, faith – or rather the dealership’s social media page – ordained that we get to see a high-performance dune-bashing sample of custom greatness. Interestingly, if one remembers their previous matte-black widebody Lambo Urus that rode on matching Forgiatos like a hot hatch SUV, this could be treated as a polar opposite.
Since this is a Ford F-150 Raptor, one could not have gone any other way. Sure, the matte gray atmosphere and the widebody kit give out a decidedly custom vibe. But otherwise, it’s a very cool, entirely traditional dune-basher through and through. One complete with beadlock wheels that look decidedly puny when shod in 39-inch all-terrain rubber.
As well as the necessary lift kit that would allow enough clearance to the new wheel/tire combination. If we are getting the correct idea from the shout-out toward Fuel Off Road, the automotive parts store that’s ready to “fuel your next adventure” was at least in part also responsible for the custom build.
And come to think about it, with a 450-horsepower 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 engine under the hood, the menacing Matte Gray looks, as well as the 39-inch tire/wheel and lift kit combination, this F-150 sure looks ready for some early New Year adventures. Ones that would be decidedly muddy and rocky, based on the current (photoshoot) season conditions, apparently!
