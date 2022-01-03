Father and Son Go for a Drive in Style in Gorgeous, Wooden Rolls-Royce Boat Tail

Rolls-Royce’s hand-built masterpiece, the Boat Tail, held the title for the world’s expensive car until last year, with a whopping price of $28 million. And while few of us can afford to even dream of ever owning the exquisite grand tourer, some can build their own out of wood. Like this guy here.
If you’re unfamiliar with ND Woodworking Art’s YouTube channel, you should take some time to check it out. The Vietnamese artist behind it makes some of the coolest wooden cars, and they are drivable too. Granted, they are downscaled and battery-powered, but even so, you have to appreciate the assiduous work that goes into building them.
Motivated by his son, for whom he started this hobby, he’s managed to reach more than 600,000 subscribers. He’s got some really iconic kid-sized wheelers in his portfolio, like a Lamborghini Sian, BMW 328 Hommage, Ferrari 250 GTO, to name just a few. Oh, and a wooden tank, inspired by the World of Tanks (WoT) video game.
The latest build from ND Woodworking Art is this gorgeous version of the Tail Boat, a project that he posted in two parts, as this was a lengthier, more challenging project.
Just like all his other masterpieces, the Rolls-Royce Boat Tail was also built for his son, who is probably the envy of his kindergarten classmates for having the coolest toys ever. And just like his other videos, this one went viral immediately, with viewers calling the car pure art and the artisan a genius.
ND Woodworking Art is not the only one to bring an homage to the Boat Tail. You might also want to check the “King of Crafts” version of it, although that one is made from scraps and cardboard. But it is also drivable, featuring functional doors, a steering wheel, an engine, brakes, gas pedal, the whole package. The cardboard Rolls-Royce Boat Tail can reach over 30 mph (50 kph), according to its builder.
You can watch the building process of the wooden Boat Tail in the videos below.
