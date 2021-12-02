5 Wooden Version of the 2021 RAM 1500 TRX Nails The Toughness of the Pickup Truck

4 Wooden Chevy Silverado Is One Robust Pickup Truck, Shows Off Its Muscles Towing a Trailer

3 Kevin Hart Matches His Outfit to New Ferrari SF90 Spider, Says It’s the First in the U.S.

2 Ferrari SF90 Stradale Prototype in Full Camo Destroyed in Crash and Fire

More on this:

Miniature Ferrari SF90 Spider Is a Wooden Masterpiece With a Glossy Coating

Unveiled last year as Ferrari’s first open-top PHEV (plug-in hybrid electric vehicle), the SF90 Spider is the roadster supercar of the future. This wooden model is an homage brought to the iconic convertible. 9 photos EV mode. As for the starting price of the supercar, it is around $550,000.



Woodworking Art is a YouTube channel we’re very fond of because it is about



The Ferrari SF90 Spider is Woodworking Art’s latest art piece, carved of Fujian cypress wood with a glossy coating. It is the timber used for all his wooden cars, an evergreen coniferous tree highly appreciated in Asia and Vietnam in particular. This wood is often used for furniture and art projects because of its characteristic aroma, high density, and resilience against termites.



And if you want to check out a slightly bigger, drivable wooden Ferrari, but a 250 GTO model, you should also visit the YouTube channel of this other Vietnamese



The full-size Ferrari SF90 Spider was introduced in 2020 in an online event. Ferrari boasts of the model having the same specs and performance as the SF90 Stradale while being more versatile and fun to drive, thanks to the carmaker’s signature retractable hardtop architecture. Capable of hitting 211 mph (340 kph), the SF90 Spider can reach a top speed of 84 mph (135 kph) in itsmode. As for the starting price of the supercar, it is around $550,000.Woodworking Art is a YouTube channel we’re very fond of because it is about legendary cars, art, and how the two go hand in hand. The craftsman behind these art pieces is a Vietnamese with a keen eye for detail and impeccable taste in wheelers, who's capable of taking a lifeless piece of wood and turning it into a four-wheeled masterpiece. Woodworking Art’s cars have just one shortcoming: they can’t be driven. But they make for great collectibles and they look so flawless that you tend to think they're machine-made.The Ferrari SF90 Spider is Woodworking Art’s latest art piece, carved of Fujian cypress wood with a glossy coating. It is the timber used for all his wooden cars, an evergreen coniferous tree highly appreciated in Asia and Vietnam in particular. This wood is often used for furniture and art projects because of its characteristic aroma, high density, and resilience against termites.And if you want to check out a slightly bigger, drivable wooden Ferrari, but a 250 GTO model, you should also visit the YouTube channel of this other Vietnamese woodsman , as this seems to be a popular skill in that area.