Wooden Version of the 2021 RAM 1500 TRX Nails The Toughness of the Pickup Truck

Even its sculptor calls its masterpiece a “bold warrior”, referring to the 2021 Ram 1500 TRX pickup truck, the most powerful production street-legal half-ton pickup ever built, as boasted by Ram. And even though it’s just a miniature, wooden version of it, it manages to perfectly convey the strength and masculinity of the car.
The artist behind the wooden artwork has a YouTube channel entitled Woodworking Art. We’re utterly impressed with his car projects, as this isn’t the first wooden sculpture to be carved by the talented carpenter. The Vietnamese artist has a large collection of such art projects and they are available for purchase on his Etsy account.
The 2021 Ram 1500 TRX is his most recent work, and boy did he nail it! As explained on its YouTube channel, Woodworking Art tried to capture the masculinity and strength of the pickup truck. The miniature car model is made of the famous Fujian cypress wood, the timber of choice for all his projects. This evergreen coniferous tree is highly appreciated among sculptors, furniture makers, and the like, for its specific characteristics. It has a high density, distinct aroma, and is stubbornly resilient against termites.
One of the qualities we appreciate best about the Vietnamese sculptor is his obsession with details, which is why his projects are so spot-on and realistic. The 2021 Ram 1500 TRX makes no exception, with functional suspensions, opening doors, side mirrors, and the whole package.
The 2021 Ram 1500 TRX is rated at 702 horsepower and 650 pound-feet (881 Nm) at the crankshaft, being the most powerful half-ton pickup on the market. It goes from 0 to 60 mph in 4.5 seconds and its twin-screw supercharger has a maximum speed of 14,600 rpm.
But Ram’s pickup truck is not your most affordable set of wheels, with a starting price of $70,425 and hefty ownership costs as well. Turns out the 1500 TRX will have you spend over $4,000 per year on gas alone if you average 10,000 miles (around 16,000 km).
The 2021 Ram 1500 TRX is his most recent work, and boy did he nail it! As explained on its YouTube channel, Woodworking Art tried to capture the masculinity and strength of the pickup truck. The miniature car model is made of the famous Fujian cypress wood, the timber of choice for all his projects. This evergreen coniferous tree is highly appreciated among sculptors, furniture makers, and the like, for its specific characteristics. It has a high density, distinct aroma, and is stubbornly resilient against termites.
One of the qualities we appreciate best about the Vietnamese sculptor is his obsession with details, which is why his projects are so spot-on and realistic. The 2021 Ram 1500 TRX makes no exception, with functional suspensions, opening doors, side mirrors, and the whole package.
The 2021 Ram 1500 TRX is rated at 702 horsepower and 650 pound-feet (881 Nm) at the crankshaft, being the most powerful half-ton pickup on the market. It goes from 0 to 60 mph in 4.5 seconds and its twin-screw supercharger has a maximum speed of 14,600 rpm.
But Ram’s pickup truck is not your most affordable set of wheels, with a starting price of $70,425 and hefty ownership costs as well. Turns out the 1500 TRX will have you spend over $4,000 per year on gas alone if you average 10,000 miles (around 16,000 km).