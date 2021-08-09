Wooden Ferrari 250 GTO Actually Drives, Is Electric but Not Exactly Road-Legal

Most parents would move mountains for their kids, but this one dad is definitely gunning for “father of the century” title. Over a period of just 70 days, he built a wooden Ferrari 250 GTO kiddie car for his son, because he wouldn’t stop crying.
The man is not regular your regular dad, though: he’s a woodworker slash content creator with a huge following online and an even more impressive set of skills. Based in Vietnam, Truong Van Dao of the ND Woodworking Art YouTube channel already boasts an impressive portfolio of wooden replica cars, including an all-electric Lamborghini Sian Roadster, a Bugatti Chiron and a BMW 328 Hommage. In short, he’s quite the genius with some spare wood and the right tools.
His latest creation comes with a story to sell it: he was pushing his son in your run-of-the-mill kiddie car when the kid saw a Mercedes-Benz SUV and started crying because he wanted to get inside. We’re to believe that the dad built the Ferrari 250 GTO replica just so he could trade it for the SUV, which is what is shown at the end of the video. So the Ferrari was for his son, but not in the sense that he was supposed to own it for longer, but rather so it could be traded for a real car.
Potentially fictitious narrative aside, the video displays Van Dao’s skills with wood. Using leftover pieces, he starts stacking them on top of a homemade steel frame with the electric drivetrain. He then proceeds to saw off pieces from the boxy shape, sanding and polishing it into the curvy silhouette of the most expensive car in the world, the 250 GTO. He then carves out the distinctive elements on the body, adds the headlights, the fake exhaust, and the roof.
The final step in the process is even more detail-oriented, with Van Dao adding mirrors, the “glass,” fake wooden gauges, the wooden seats and the wood steering wheel, and the Ferrari logos. At the end of the 70-day period, the car is ready for its first ride, which happens to be in light traffic, where it gets plenty of attention. His son rides shotgun but, just like it happened with the Sian, he doesn’t look particularly impressed by his father’s efforts.
The video ends with the trade-off, with Van Dao and his son getting into the SUV, while the other dude rides off into the sunset (slowly) in the all-electric wooden Ferrari 250 GTO.
