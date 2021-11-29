5 Modena Yellow 1998 Ferrari F355 Spider Is a Gated Dream of Autumn and Spring

2023 Ferrari Purosangue V6 Test Mule Sounds Amazing, Corners Very Flat

Previously known as the F16X, the Ferrari utility vehicle was confirmed at the Capital Markets Day 2018. Presently called Purosangue, which is the Italian word for thoroughbred, the jacked-up grand tourer with five doors including the hatchback trunk lid features a next-generation platform. 17 photos



Rumored to feature hidden rear door handles inspired by the Alfa Romeo 147, the Purosangue will probably get multiple powertrain options. As the headline implies, the Maserati Levante-bodied prototype in the featured video is hiding a twin-turbo V6 under the hood. The sound is uncannily similar to the V6-engined supercar in the second video, a prototype of the 296 GTB that introduced the world to Ferrari’s incredible six-cylinder engine.



Codenamed F163, the 3.0-liter powerplant is a 120-degree V6 with a compression ratio of 9.4:1 and mono-scroll turbochargers produced by IHI. Even though it shares the 88-millimeter bore and 82-millimeter stroke with the Maserati Nettuno, these mills are completely unrelated. On its own, the Ferrari-exclusive design cranks out a whopping 663 PS (654 horsepower) at 8,000 revolutions per minute. That’s 218 ponies for every liter of displacement, a figure that’s only exceeded by a few hypercars.



An electric motor delivers an extra 167 PS (165 horsepower) for a grand total of 830 PS (819 horsepower) on full song. Pretty impressive for a V6, not gonna lie, even more so thanks to the intoxicating exhaust note.



If the base option will be a plug-in hybrid V6 like the powertrain in the pictured test mule, then one can only wonder if



And by the way, have you seen an SUV that corners as flat as this one?



Editor's note: Purosangue with production body pictured in the gallery. Purosangue with production body pictured in the gallery.