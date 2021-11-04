Wooden Chevy Silverado Is One Robust Pickup Truck, Shows Off Its Muscles Towing a Trailer

5 Chevy Silverado Stargazing Edition Should Go Easy on the Squats

When it comes to wood carving, the Vietnamese artist behind the Woodworking Art YouTube channel always manages to impress us with his car models. This guy is obsessed with nailing every little detail because he knows that’s what separates the extraordinary from the mediocre.Woodworking Art has an impressive collection of wooden cars already and it’s getting bigger by the month. A lot of his creations are available for purchase on his Etsy channel. In fact, if you’re into collecting these kinds of items, you can even contact him and ask him for a special build, as he often takes requests from friends and fans of his work.His latest project is this gorgeous Chevy Silverado, a strong warrior , as the artist likes to describe his larger wheelers such as SUVs, pickup trucks, and so on.The Vietnamese went with the 2500 HD version, as even the car’s doors clearly show it. Just like always, he took the time to nail all the details, equipping the Chevy with mirrors, the front grille, and even a little fuel tank door that you can actually open.In addition to all these, Woodworking Art added his own personal touch, a wooden cargo trailer for the Chevy to tow, so that he can test its pulling power, to quote him accurately.He used the same monolithic wood as always, which is Fujian cypress with a glossy coating. For those of you who are unfamiliar with it, this is an evergreen coniferous tree commonly used for art projects and furniture. It has a distinct aroma and exceptional density and it is highly valued in Vietnam.