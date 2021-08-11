Wooden 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL With Its Stretched Out Wings Looks Heavenly

Motorheads know what the Gullwing is all about. This legendary sports car from Mercedes-Benz, with its distinctive doors and its racing champion looks, is close to 70 years old. But it still turns heads and empties wallets, with its value continuing to go up. And while you can’t afford to spend millions of dollars on one, you can get this spot-on wooden model of the 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing for approximately $1,500.

6 photos