Wooden 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL With Its Stretched Out Wings Looks Heavenly

Motorheads know what the Gullwing is all about. This legendary sports car from Mercedes-Benz, with its distinctive doors and its racing champion looks, is close to 70 years old. But it still turns heads and empties wallets, with its value continuing to go up. And while you can’t afford to spend millions of dollars on one, you can get this spot-on wooden model of the 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing for approximately $1,500.
The masterpiece you’re admiring belongs to a Vietnamese artist we only know as “Woodworking Art,” which is the name of his YouTube channel. This guy is so passionate about cars that he dedicates weeks in a row to make wooden models of the most iconic four-wheelers ever to have rolled out of a factory.
All his cars are made of Fujian cypress wood with a glossy coating. For those of you who don’t know, this is a type of evergreen coniferous tree highly valued in Asia and Vietnam in particular, where it is considered an endangered tree species. Its characteristic aroma and impressive density make it a very precious timber used for furniture, artwork, or for making charcoal of high heat value. Another quality of the Fujian cypress is the fact that it is resilient against termites.
Back to our Gullwing, this is a 1955 version with a 1:11 proportion to real size. It weighs around 13 pounds (6 kg). You can get the collectible on Etsy for approximately $1,500 (€1,245), with an estimated arrival date between August 23 and September 7.
While this amount is more than fair for such beautiful and detailed work, a real Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing is unreachable for most of us. For instance, a pristine 1954 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing sold for $1.9 million in a private transaction in 2015.
When it was introduced in the 1950s, the 300 SL was the fastest road-going production car of the time, capable of reaching 163 mph (263 kph).
