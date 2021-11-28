Ferrari SF90 Stradale Mule in Full Camo Destroyed in Crash and Fire

Ferrari likes to put caps on its production models, but not with the powerful hybrid SF90 Stradale, which is not a limited edition vehicle. Still, seeing one completely destroyed is bound to break some hearts, if only for its $625,000 entry price tag.
A Ferrari SF90 Stradale was completely destroyed this week near Hoffenheim, in Germany, and that’s not even the most intriguing part of the story. That would be that the vehicle was actually a test mule, wearing full camouflage, and that it crashed at a small distance of the Formula 1 track at the Hockenheimring.
Video of the aftermath of the crash has emerged online, with Einsatz-Report24 offering some details right at the scene. It span over a distance of 200 meters (656 feet), indicative that the driver lost control of the vehicle and spun on the road until it came to a stop by itself. During this time, the Ferrari crashed several times against the barriers, which resulted in total damage.
It also prompted a fire to the battery. Fire brigade operations manager Andreas Koch from the Hoffenheim fire brigade says that they were alerted of an electric car fire on the road and that this was the first time they dealt with an EV fire. They did not notice smoke coming out from the vehicle when they arrived and, to their luck, were able to put out the fire without issue.
Even better, despite the severity of the damage, the driver was not injured. This was a one-vehicle crash, so there were no victims. Police have launched an investigation into the causes of the accident.
As for the most intriguing bit about this midnight accident, it has to do with the fact that this is a camouflaged mule of a car that was introduced two years ago, and has already seen plenty of deliveries. Ferrari could be working either on a new hybrid or a new model for the 1,000 hp Stradale, or using its hybrid platform to test new tech. Whichever it was, it’s a shame we had to find out about it this way.
