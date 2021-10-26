4 Wooden Ferrari 250 GTO Actually Drives, Is Electric but Not Exactly Road-Legal

2 Stunning Wooden BMW 328 Hommage Looks Striking in Periwinkle Color, Is Drivable Too

1 Three Adorable Wooden Cars Hit the Streets of Vietnam. They're Kid-Size but Drivable

Driving a Tank With Your Toddler on the Streets of Vietnam Is Okay If You're This Guy

There’s really no conceivable scenario you could imagine in which a father and his toddler take a relaxed ride in a tank on public roads, in mid-day, in a no-war zone. Unless you’re this guy. 6 photos



In case you haven’t heard about the guy, do yourselves a favor and check out the



Now Truong Van Dao decided to kick it up a notch and move to more serious business: combat vehicles. His tank of choice? The Panhard EBR 105, a French tier 10 light tank featured in the popular WoT video game. This armored car is considered the fastest vehicle in the game, reaching speeds of over 55 mph (90 kph) in Rapid mode, according to



One of Truong Van Dao’s things is to test all his creations alongside his son, as his vehicles are fully drivable, even though they are downscaled models. The two take the local streets together in the



As stated by the Vietnamese artist on his YouTube channel, the wooden vehicles are made of wood from discarded trees and usually come just with a glossy finish, maintaining a natural look. But every now and then he also gives them a paint job, as is the case with the



The fastest and most popular combat vehicle in the World of Tanks (WoT) video game has crossed over to the real side thanks to the artistic and crafting skills of Truong Van Dao, a Vietnamese with a passion for building wooden vehicles.In case you haven’t heard about the guy, do yourselves a favor and check out the ND-Woodworking Art YouTube channel and treat your eyes with some of his insanely cool wheelers. The artist has over half a million subscribers and has made the headlines more than once with his fully functional, kid-sized Lamborghini Sian , Ferrari 250 GTO, and BMW 328 Hommage, to name just a few of his masterpieces.Now Truong Van Dao decided to kick it up a notch and move to more serious business: combat vehicles. His tank of choice? The Panhard EBR 105, a French tier 10 light tank featured in the popular WoT video game. This armored car is considered the fastest vehicle in the game, reaching speeds of over 55 mph (90 kph) in Rapid mode, according to Wargaming.Net Wiki One of Truong Van Dao’s things is to test all his creations alongside his son, as his vehicles are fully drivable, even though they are downscaled models. The two take the local streets together in the wooden cars , or in this case, tanks.As stated by the Vietnamese artist on his YouTube channel, the wooden vehicles are made of wood from discarded trees and usually come just with a glossy finish, maintaining a natural look. But every now and then he also gives them a paint job, as is the case with the BMW 328 Hommage