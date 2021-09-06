1965 Checker Marathon “Taxi” Got a Second Life and It's Now an Awesome Camper

2 Wooden 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL With Its Stretched Out Wings Looks Heavenly

1 2021 Kia Sorento Still Looks Rugged and Reliable in Wooden Version

Wooden BMW 420i Convertible Is a Thing of Beauty, Makes for a Great Collectible

Compact yet spacious, practical, and elegant, the BMW 420i drop-top is a fun car to drive and look at. In real-size or miniature. This wooden version of it makes for a great collectible, as it looks flawless from one end to the other. 11 photos



His latest



The 420i’s mechanism works flawlessly, the car also comes with opening doors and hood, and the model stays true to the original on the inside as well.



Just like with every



BMW’s 4-Series convertible features a clean look, with curved surfaces, a pair of fake vents behind the rear wheels, and a couple of exhaust tips in the back. The series comes in a choice of four engines ranging from 184 hp up to 374 hp with either rear or all-wheel-drive. The 420i is fitted with an 8-speed automatic Steptronic gearbox.



This is not the only wooden convertible you can find on the Woodworking Art channel. You might also want to check out his



You can order the artist's miniature cars on his



A true artist knows how to capture the essence of his art subject, and that’s exactly what this Vietnamese does with his every project. You can admire his wooden masterpieces on the Woodworking Art YouTube channel, where he constantly delights with his wooden car models.His latest artwork is this beautiful BMW 4 Series convertible, the 420i. As explained by the artist himself, it was a special order from a friend, and boy, did he nail it! The attention to detail is stunning, just like with every wooden car in his portfolio.The 420i’s mechanism works flawlessly, the car also comes with opening doors and hood, and the model stays true to the original on the inside as well.Just like with every car , the Vietnamese used Fujian cypress wood with a glossy coating. Why this timber? Because it is highly valued in Asia and Vietnam in particular, where it is considered an endangered species. What makes the Fujian cypress so special is its high density and specific aroma, as well as the fact that it is resilient against termites. It is why it's preferred for furniture and artworks in general.BMW’s 4-Series convertible features a clean look, with curved surfaces, a pair of fake vents behind the rear wheels, and a couple of exhaust tips in the back. The series comes in a choice of four engines ranging from 184 hp up to 374 hp with either rear or all-wheel-drive. The 420i is fitted with an 8-speed automatic Steptronic gearbox.This is not the only wooden convertible you can find on the Woodworking Art channel. You might also want to check out his 1989 Porsche 911 Speedster , another spot-on replica.You can order the artist's miniature cars on his Etsy channel.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.