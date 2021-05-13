This Is How a Missing Letter Turns the Lamborghini Aventador Into a Wooden Toy

Woodworking Art wows us with yet another sculpture, and this time it’s a Lamborghini Aventador replica. While the name of the wooden variant falls short of a letter (the guy repeatedly spells it Aventado), you can recognize the artist’s flawless craft and the insane attention to detail put into the masterpiece.
The Woodworking Art YouTube channel has gained quite a reputation over time and has reached over 2.2 million subscribers. The talent behind the channel is a Vietnamese carpenter who carves beautiful sculptures, lately of legendary cars. The artist’s latest project was a beautiful Lamborghini Aventador.
The mini Aventador is made of the same Fujian cypress wood used by the sculptor on all its car projects. It is a highly valued timber in Vietnam, appreciated for its high density, characteristic aroma, and the fact that is very resilient against termites.
The replica has a 1:13 proportion to real size and weighs 3 kg (6.6 pounds). The carpenter explains on his Etsy page that he spent approximately 32 days completing the project.
As explained by Woodworking Art, what makes this car stand out is the flip-up wing and the black woodwork chosen for certain parts of the vehicle.
The wooden Aventador is available for order for €101 (approximately $120) and the estimated shipping time is June 1-18.
As for the real Aventador, the car got its name after a Spanish fighting bull. Lamborghini launched the Aventador line in 2011, and came up with several other variants in the years that followed. Presently it is offered as the SVJ and SVJ Roadster.
If you want to check other impressive replicas from Woodworking Art, you might also want to take a look at the artist’s past projects such as the 1967 Ford Mustang GT500 and the 2021 Land Rover Defender 110 X.
