2021 Kia Sorento Still Looks Rugged and Reliable in Wooden Version

If you’re into wooden car replicas, you might be familiar with the Woodworking Art YouTube channel. It belongs to a Vietnamese artist who handcrafts some of the greatest, most detailed miniature wheelers, inspired by the most iconic car makes and models. Woodworking Art doesn’t discriminate when it comes to choosing his next project, as long as the car “speaks” to him in some way. On his channel, you’re going to find anything from Ferraris and Porsches to Range Rovers, Land Cruisers, and, now the 2021 Sorento.Kia Sorento has been the manufacturer's flagshipmodel for years now, and while it may not be the most popular mid-sized crossover on the market, it is nevertheless a solid choice if your priorities are practicality and reliability. The 2021 Kia Sorento is the first SUV built by the South Korean automaker on a brand new platform. It comes with a longer wheelbase and the option to add hybrid powertrains to the range.Customers can choose between front and all-wheel-drive, as well as four and six-cylinder engines. Hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains are available as well, making the Kia lineup electrified for the first time.The artist admits the 2021 Sorento is the first Kia he has built so far, but even so, we think it's spot on. It has a 1:11 proportion to real size, weighs around 13 lb (6 kg), and is made of Fujian cypress wood with a glossy coating. This is the timber of choice for all his wooden cars. Fujian cypress is a highly valued coniferous tree, especially in Asia and Vietnam in particular, where it is considered an endangered species. Its characteristic aroma and high density make it a great material for furniture and artwork.If you want to own the wooden Sorento, you can order it on the artist’s Etsy page . It is priced at approximately $1,250 (€1,071).