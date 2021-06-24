Alfa Romeo Marks 111th Anniversary by Starting Deliveries of Giulia GTA and GTAm

2021 Mercedes-AMG G 63 Still Looks Powerful in Wooden Version

A bold warrior. That’s how this Vietnamese artist sees the 2021 Mercedes-AMG G 63 SUV. And he managed to perfectly capture the powerfulness of the car in his wooden sculpture. 9 photos



His latest project is a 2021 Mercedes- AMG G 63, a powerful, masculine, and luxurious SUV . The car has a 1:13 proportion to real size and weighs 8.8 lbs (4 kg). The artist spent approximately 40 days to build this beauty, which is carved of monolithic Fujian cypress wood with a glossy coating. Fujian wood is widely used for furniture and in art projects. Fujian cypress is an evergreen coniferous tree with a high-density and distinct aroma. It is also resilient against termites.



The 2021 Mercedes-AMG G 63 wooden car is priced at €1,049 (approximately $1,250) on Etsy, shipping not included. A small price to pay for such a beautiful, flawless



And if SUVs are your thing, you should also check Woodworking Art’s 2021



The 2021 Mercedes-AMG G 63 packs a 4-liter twin-turbo V-8 engine (577- HP ) under its hood and features a 9-speed automatic gearbox. The SUV goes from 0 to 60 mph (97 kph) in 4.5 seconds.

The interior of the SUV spells luxury and comfort. The 5-seater is spacious and equipped with the latest technology. It has a 12.3-inch high-resolution infotainment interface, a Comand system with a touchpad controller, and touch control buttons on the steering wheel.



