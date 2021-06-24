2021 Mercedes-AMG G 63 Still Looks Powerful in Wooden Version

A bold warrior. That’s how this Vietnamese artist sees the 2021 Mercedes-AMG G 63 SUV. And he managed to perfectly capture the powerfulness of the car in his wooden sculpture.
Woodworking Art is a YouTube channel managed by a Vietnamese artist who likes to craft beautiful wooden cars based on requests from friends, customers, or his own preferences. The artist sells his artwork on Etsy, where you can admire and purchase all his projects, and there are some really impressive items on his page.
His latest project is a 2021 Mercedes-AMG G 63, a powerful, masculine, and luxurious SUV. The car has a 1:13 proportion to real size and weighs 8.8 lbs (4 kg). The artist spent approximately 40 days to build this beauty, which is carved of monolithic Fujian cypress wood with a glossy coating. Fujian wood is widely used for furniture and in art projects. Fujian cypress is an evergreen coniferous tree with a high-density and distinct aroma. It is also resilient against termites.
The 2021 Mercedes-AMG G 63 wooden car is priced at €1,049 (approximately $1,250) on Etsy, shipping not included. A small price to pay for such a beautiful, flawless collectible. Just like with any of its projects, the artist shows the same obsessive attention to detail with the G 63 as well.
And if SUVs are your thing, you should also check Woodworking Art’s 2021 Lexus GX 460 wooden car, another recent project of the artist.
The 2021 Mercedes-AMG G 63 packs a 4-liter twin-turbo V-8 engine (577-HP) under its hood and features a 9-speed automatic gearbox. The SUV goes from 0 to 60 mph (97 kph) in 4.5 seconds.
The interior of the SUV spells luxury and comfort. The 5-seater is spacious and equipped with the latest technology. It has a 12.3-inch high-resolution infotainment interface, a Comand system with a touchpad controller, and touch control buttons on the steering wheel.
His latest project is a 2021 Mercedes-AMG G 63, a powerful, masculine, and luxurious SUV. The car has a 1:13 proportion to real size and weighs 8.8 lbs (4 kg). The artist spent approximately 40 days to build this beauty, which is carved of monolithic Fujian cypress wood with a glossy coating. Fujian wood is widely used for furniture and in art projects. Fujian cypress is an evergreen coniferous tree with a high-density and distinct aroma. It is also resilient against termites.
The 2021 Mercedes-AMG G 63 wooden car is priced at €1,049 (approximately $1,250) on Etsy, shipping not included. A small price to pay for such a beautiful, flawless collectible. Just like with any of its projects, the artist shows the same obsessive attention to detail with the G 63 as well.
And if SUVs are your thing, you should also check Woodworking Art’s 2021 Lexus GX 460 wooden car, another recent project of the artist.
The 2021 Mercedes-AMG G 63 packs a 4-liter twin-turbo V-8 engine (577-HP) under its hood and features a 9-speed automatic gearbox. The SUV goes from 0 to 60 mph (97 kph) in 4.5 seconds.
The interior of the SUV spells luxury and comfort. The 5-seater is spacious and equipped with the latest technology. It has a 12.3-inch high-resolution infotainment interface, a Comand system with a touchpad controller, and touch control buttons on the steering wheel.