Bespoke 7X Design Rayo Hypercar Is a 1,900 HP Twin Turbo Coachbuilt Lamborghini Huracan

If you’ve ever pictured yourself destroying a Bugatti Chiron with a Lamborghini Huracan, know that when it comes to 7X Design’s Rayo hypercar, such a thought would be far from ridiculous. The Rayo is based on a Huracan LP 610-4 that’s been tuned by Underground Racing, now producing a staggering 1,900 hp. Factor in the enhanced aerodynamics, and you’ll top out at 300 mph (482 kph).

