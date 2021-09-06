Bespoke 7X Design Rayo Hypercar Is a 1,900 HP Twin Turbo Coachbuilt Lamborghini Huracan

If you’ve ever pictured yourself destroying a Bugatti Chiron with a Lamborghini Huracan, know that when it comes to 7X Design’s Rayo hypercar, such a thought would be far from ridiculous. The Rayo is based on a Huracan LP 610-4 that’s been tuned by Underground Racing, now producing a staggering 1,900 hp. Factor in the enhanced aerodynamics, and you’ll top out at 300 mph (482 kph).
Just how good is the aero, you ask? Well, the new design is said to be optimized for drag and downforce with a Cd of just 0.279. This is a massive improvement over the standard Huracan’s figure of 0.39.
In order to create this vehicle’s bespoke body, 7X called upon the services of the Envisage Group, which began the process by scanning the stock vehicle and its sub-structure in order to create a full 3D model as a reference. Then, they designed individual panels meant to align with the base vehicle’s sub-structure without interfering with the integrity of the monocoque.
Once the new carbon fiber body was ready, the car was assembled in a state-of-the-art studio, equipped with 3D measuring equipment. Afterwards, a fresh coat of Sport Orange was applied to all the components.
The result is absolutely striking and very different from the original Huracan. We wouldn’t go as far as to say the Rayo is a better-looking car than the stock LP 610-4, but it’s clearly more aerodynamic and sleeker. Also, those ground effects look totally badass, especially that gigantic rear diffuser.
“We could not have asked for a better partner than Envisage Group in the realization of the Rayo’s stunning body. Taking our designs, they have showed enormous skill in the creation of the panels, the fit, paint finish and the overall robustness of the body. The quality is OEM level – and I can now look forward to the next stage in the Rayo’s development: honing its performance and dynamics,” said 7X Design founder, David Gomez.
We certainly look forward to seeing the Rayo in action.
In order to create this vehicle’s bespoke body, 7X called upon the services of the Envisage Group, which began the process by scanning the stock vehicle and its sub-structure in order to create a full 3D model as a reference. Then, they designed individual panels meant to align with the base vehicle’s sub-structure without interfering with the integrity of the monocoque.
Once the new carbon fiber body was ready, the car was assembled in a state-of-the-art studio, equipped with 3D measuring equipment. Afterwards, a fresh coat of Sport Orange was applied to all the components.
The result is absolutely striking and very different from the original Huracan. We wouldn’t go as far as to say the Rayo is a better-looking car than the stock LP 610-4, but it’s clearly more aerodynamic and sleeker. Also, those ground effects look totally badass, especially that gigantic rear diffuser.
“We could not have asked for a better partner than Envisage Group in the realization of the Rayo’s stunning body. Taking our designs, they have showed enormous skill in the creation of the panels, the fit, paint finish and the overall robustness of the body. The quality is OEM level – and I can now look forward to the next stage in the Rayo’s development: honing its performance and dynamics,” said 7X Design founder, David Gomez.
We certainly look forward to seeing the Rayo in action.