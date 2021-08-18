Lamborghini Huracan Off-Road 4x4 Gets Ready for a Digital Life of Safari Rides

The Sant'Agata Bolognese-based Italian automaker replaced the Gallardo with another V10 supercar wonder back in 2014. It’s been just seven years since then but already the series has more derivations than we can remember.
After a quick research, our memory is refreshed with images of the original LP 610 Coupe and Spyder duo, followed by the RWD LP 580 couple and the higher-powered LP 640 Performante siblings. The EVO version was also derived in both AWD and two-wheel-drive form, and the coolest of them all arrived last year as the motorsport-inspired STO. Now, these are just the general models.
Diving a bit deeper, there’s the special editions, concept cars, as well as motorsport derivatives. Still, among all the records and inherent controversy, there was none with an off-roading life in mind. But then again, this is easily achieved through an unofficial virtual project concocted by virtual artist Mo Aoun (aka moaoun_moaoun on social media). It’s a very personal take on the ubiquitous Huracan, as per the description.
And because somewhere in America already there’s a stripped-down, LS-swapped Lambo Huracan (aka the “Jumpacan”) seeking to live a dune-bashing adventurous life, we feel there’s a future to be had with such CGI builds. After all, the world is all about crossovers, SUVs, and trucks these days. So, why not safari-ready supercars?
After all, the V10 is probably capable of powering this off-road 4x4 Huracan out of any tricky situation. And automakers are always trying to find the best configuration to deliver the summer road trip thrills. Sure, if real, Mo Aoun’s project isn’t going to compete against the likes of the 2021 Ford Bronco Riptide. But it’s also not very far away.
That would be considering the potential horsepower of more than 600 ponies, as well as the virtual lift kit, the neatly integrated roll cage, additional body protection, or the chunky beadlock wheel and tire combination. Now, if only such a build would prove reliable enough to travel the world’s deserts...
