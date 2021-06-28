Software Bug Sparks Lamborghini Huracan Recall in North America

Project Crystal Will Razzle, Dazzle and Glow in the Dark If It’s Ever Built

Certain owners of the Lamborghini Huracan may have experienced a software glitch that renders the backup camera useless in the United States, and the Italian automaker is now looking to address this issue. As a result, they have announced a recall for the said supercar, conducted together with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). 7 photos



The reversing camera glitch is blamed on a software bug within the infotainment system, which could sometimes generate a fault that makes it inoperable when subjected to temperatures below 41 F (5 C). If this happens, the screen will tell drivers that the camera is unavailable when selecting the reverse gear.



As the problem may increase the risk of a crash, the vehicles do not comply with the FMVSS (Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard) number 111.



Lamborghini is aware of an undisclosed number of warranty claims in the US market related to the software issue. The matter was brought to the safety committee’s attention in May, and they immediately ordered an evaluation of the noncompliance and identification of the range of potentially affected cars. The decision to conduct a recall was taken in mid-June.



The automaker will reach out to owners of the affected Huracans within 60 days via mail, informing them of the recall and advising them to schedule an appointment with an authorized dealer, who will reprogram the software with an updated version, free of charge.



The recall should kick off on August 6, and concerned owners with questions on the topic can reach out to the Raging Bull at 1-866-681-6276, using the number L62X-R.01.21, or the NHTSA at 1-888-327-4236.