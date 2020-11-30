Can’t use Your Yamaha in the Winter? Abarth Has the Perfect Alternative

Lamborghini Recalls Urus SUV Over Fuel Line Connector Issue

On that note, care to guess how much of a commercial success the Urus is? Lambo sold 8,205 vehicles last year, and of those, the super utility vehicle with a twin-turbo V8 accounted for just under 5,000 units.



The Porsche-developed motor is rocking 641 horsepower, translating to 3.2 seconds to 60 mph and a top speed of 190 mph (305 kph). As far as series-production SUVs are concerned, only the W12-engined Bentley Bentayga Speed is faster by one kilometer per hour (306 kph/190 mph). The Italian brand “decided to keep a constant monitoring of field vehicles,” and unsurprisingly, several complaints of “fuel smell and leakage” were reported back to headquarters. Porsche , which identified the condition before Lamborghini, says the quick connector of the engine’s fuel line may soften due to engine bay temperatures higher than the operating limit.In light of these complaints, an investigation was launched into the returned parts, confirming the cause of the defect. No fewer than 2,831 vehicles are under recall in the United States, ranging from 2019 to 2020 models manufactured between August 30th, 2018 and July 28th, 2020.Hungarian company Veritas AG is listed as the supplier of this component, and as you would expect, the remedy component is an improved design that promises not to fail at high operating temperatures. Both the fuel line and quick connector will be replaced at no charge to the owner, and dealers estimate the operation to be over in approximately one hour.The safety recall report published by the NHTSA says that owners will be notified between December 18th and 31st while dealerships will be informed on December 18th. If you don’t want to wait for the mailman to deliver that first-class envelope, running the VIN on the federal agency’s website should be the easiest way to find out if your Urus is recalled.On that note, care to guess how much of a commercial success the Urus is? Lambo sold 8,205 vehicles last year, and of those, the super utility vehicle with a twin-turbo V8 accounted for just under 5,000 units.The Porsche-developed motor is rocking 641 horsepower, translating to 3.2 seconds to 60 mph and a top speed of 190 mph (305 kph). As far as series-production SUVs are concerned, only the W12-engined Bentley Bentayga Speed is faster by one kilometer per hour (306 kph/190 mph).

Download attachment: Lamborghini Urus fuel line connector recall (PDF)