Novitec’s Lamborghini Huracan EVO Body Kit Nails the Less-Is-More Approach

We’ll start by pointing out the obvious and say that Lamborghini’s mighty Huracan EVO is a force to be reckoned with among supercars! Besides performing like an absolute marvel on the tarmac, the graceful coupe is also, quite simply, one ravishing beast in terms of looks. If you ask me, the Aventador still manages to outshine its sibling on the visual side of things (not to mention performance), but the Huracan remains a genuine showstopper, to say the least.
It is put in motion by a naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10 behemoth that distributes its sheer oomph to all four wheels by means of a seven-speed automatic transmission. At around 8,000 revs, this bad boy is perfectly capable of producing as much as 630 hp, while a feral torque output of no less than 442 pound-feet (600 Nm) will be summoned at 6,500 rpm. Ultimately, this whole shebang leads to a whopping top speed of 202 mph (325 kph).
Furthermore, the Huracan EVO will accelerate 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) in a mere 2.9 seconds. On the other hand, stopping power is taken good care of by ventilated carbon-ceramic disc brakes, with a diameter of 380 mm (15 inches) up front and 356 mm (14 inches) at the rear. The entire structure is supported by a state-of-the-art double wishbone suspension module at the front, coupled with a similar setup on the opposite end.
Sure enough, the stock Huracan is a gem in the truest sense of the word, but the auto surgeons over at Novitec developed a lightweight body kit that refines the super-coupe's design even further. To be fair, the tasty level of meticulous craftmanship you’re seeing here is precisely what we’ve come to expect from these German specialists!
In the past, we’ve featured a few of Novitec’s most notable ventures on autoevolution, including a fierce Ferrari F8 Tributo and a gorgeous Rolls-Royce Phantom with 685 ruthless ponies on tap, to name a couple. Honestly, it goes without saying these aftermarket artists are the real MVPs when it comes to fiddling with some of the world’s most revered supercars.
As to their EVO-based venture, the very first thing you’ll notice is a sexy body kit that serves to let everyone know this isn’t your regular Huracan. At the front, we find a pair of subtle slits adorning the trunk lid, as well as a modified splitter with carbon fiber inserts.
Lastly, the finishing touches consist of 20-inch aftermarket wheels with six Y-shaped spokes up front, accompanied by 21-inch counterparts at the back. To top it all off, Novitec tweaked the suspension to bring the Huracan 1.37 inches (35 mm) closer to ground level. If, for some odd reason, this leaves you wanting for more, the German enterprise will happily equip a new exhaust system, besides treating the interior to Alcantara and leather upholstery.
Well, if you thought the standard EVO couldn’t possibly get any better, this tuner will certainly change that opinion!
It is put in motion by a naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10 behemoth that distributes its sheer oomph to all four wheels by means of a seven-speed automatic transmission. At around 8,000 revs, this bad boy is perfectly capable of producing as much as 630 hp, while a feral torque output of no less than 442 pound-feet (600 Nm) will be summoned at 6,500 rpm. Ultimately, this whole shebang leads to a whopping top speed of 202 mph (325 kph).
Furthermore, the Huracan EVO will accelerate 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) in a mere 2.9 seconds. On the other hand, stopping power is taken good care of by ventilated carbon-ceramic disc brakes, with a diameter of 380 mm (15 inches) up front and 356 mm (14 inches) at the rear. The entire structure is supported by a state-of-the-art double wishbone suspension module at the front, coupled with a similar setup on the opposite end.
Sure enough, the stock Huracan is a gem in the truest sense of the word, but the auto surgeons over at Novitec developed a lightweight body kit that refines the super-coupe's design even further. To be fair, the tasty level of meticulous craftmanship you’re seeing here is precisely what we’ve come to expect from these German specialists!
In the past, we’ve featured a few of Novitec’s most notable ventures on autoevolution, including a fierce Ferrari F8 Tributo and a gorgeous Rolls-Royce Phantom with 685 ruthless ponies on tap, to name a couple. Honestly, it goes without saying these aftermarket artists are the real MVPs when it comes to fiddling with some of the world’s most revered supercars.
As to their EVO-based venture, the very first thing you’ll notice is a sexy body kit that serves to let everyone know this isn’t your regular Huracan. At the front, we find a pair of subtle slits adorning the trunk lid, as well as a modified splitter with carbon fiber inserts.
Lastly, the finishing touches consist of 20-inch aftermarket wheels with six Y-shaped spokes up front, accompanied by 21-inch counterparts at the back. To top it all off, Novitec tweaked the suspension to bring the Huracan 1.37 inches (35 mm) closer to ground level. If, for some odd reason, this leaves you wanting for more, the German enterprise will happily equip a new exhaust system, besides treating the interior to Alcantara and leather upholstery.
Well, if you thought the standard EVO couldn’t possibly get any better, this tuner will certainly change that opinion!