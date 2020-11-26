Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini Is the Sian FKP 37 With Just Two Wheels

Motorcycle lovers used to say Ducati is the Ferrari of the two-wheeled world, and for good reason, as there are several similarities between the two brands. But the bike maker stunned everyone earlier this week when it announced it would show a Lamborghini-inspired product.
And they did just that, as on Wednesday the Italians pulled the wraps off the Diavel 1260 Lamborghini, a model that pays tribute to the Sian FKP 37.
It's not entirely a surprise that the two motoring icons worked together on a project, though, as Ducati has been under Lamborghini's umbrella since 2012. To honor the car, Ducati incorporated design cues Lamborghini used itself - the most prominent are the carbon fiber wheels, designed in such a way as to “recall those of the car.”
Carbon fiber was used extensively on other parts of the bike as well – on the air intakes, radiator covers, silencer cover, spoiler, central tank cover, seat cover, front and rear mudguards, dashboard cover and headlight frame.
With all these parts made with this special material, the bike weighs 220 kg (485 pounds), and considering what powers it, that makes for a very potent combination - the frame of the motorcycle holds the 1262cc Testastretta DVT, capable of churning out 162 hp at 9,500 rpm and 129 Nm at 7,500 rpm.
"The Diavel 1260 Lamborghini was designed using the same stylistic language that distinguishes the super sports car, so we have redesigned the elements that most characterize the Diavel,” said in a statement Andrea Ferraresi, Director of the Centro Stile Ducati.
“For example, the rims, which are a fundamental component for a motorcycle like this, are forged and immediately bring the bike close to the car. The entire bodywork was made of carbon fibre, a precious and light material. The result is a bike with a great stage presence, a true collector's item from the point of view of style and a 100% Diavel in riding."
Lamborghini envisioned a limited production run for the Sian FKP 37 (63 units) and Ducati will do the same for this special Diavel. A total of 630 units will be made, all of them sporting a livery made to match the colors of the car. Pricing for the new model was not announced. You can find all the available detalis in the press release section below.
