How Lamborghini Completely Revamped the Aerodynamics of the New Huracan STO

After the resounding success of the Super Trofeo EVO and GT3 EVO racecars, Lamborghini decided to bring us an early Christmas gift in the form of the Huracan STO. This road-legal, track-oriented beast features a completely redesigned body that brings the latest aerodynamic advancements from its race siblings to the open road.
To create this amazing machine, the engineers and designers from Sant’Agata Bolognese worked together with the Squadra Corse and Centro Stile departments to completely redesign the exterior of the standard Huracan and drastically enhance its aerodynamic efficiency.
Looking at the front of the STO, we can see a completely redesigned ‘cofango’, which is how Lamborghini engineers describe the single-piece component that combines the hood, fenders, and front bumper.
The trunk is gone since it has no place on a track car and has been replaced by two huge air ducts that direct fresh air to the central radiator to improve engine cooling. They also help generate precious downforce.
A new front splitter with massive ducts was also added to the cofango to deviate airflow to the redesigned underbody all the way to the rear diffuser.
On the sides of the STO, NACA air ducts extend from the doors to the Super Trofeo EVO-inspired rear fenders. They deliver air directly to the engine and the innovative design decreases static pressure losses by 30%.
It also includes a discrete ‘shark fin’ that dramatically improves the dynamic abilities of the car, particularly when cornering. The pressure levels generated by its sides create a positive yaw effect, and it also helps straighten airflow directed to the rear wing, increasing its efficiency.
The single slotted wing allows the front part of the airfoil to rotate into three positions for enhanced downforce. Compression is increased on the upper side by reducing the gap between the front and rear airfoil.
Lamborghini Huracan STO planted to the road in different driving conditions.
In addition, the car is equipped with a new high-performance CCM-R braking system, which is cooled using specifically designed high-airflow ducts. Temperature is also kept under control by the air-louvers that efficiently disperse hot air from the wheel wells.
More than 75% of the body is made from lightweight carbon fiber, which exponentially decreases the overall weight of the car. This now stands at 1,339 kg (2952 lbs.), a 43 kg (95 lbs.) reduction compared to the Huracan Performante.
Thanks to all these innovations, the rear-wheel-drive STO achieves the highest level of downforce in its class, enabling it to tackle tight corners with mind-blowing speeds.
At the heart of this amazing vehicle is the legendary naturally aspirated V10 with a power output of 640 hp (470 kW, 649 PS) and 565 Nm (417 lb. ft.) of torque. It accelerates from 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph) in only 3 seconds.
