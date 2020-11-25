Why You Should Dish Out More Than 10 Grand for Orbea’s 2021 Rise e-MTB

5 New Honda CR-Z Trademark Filing Raises More Questions Than Answers

4 Ferrari Discontinued GTC4Lusso In Secret, No Replacement Announced

3 Widebody Dodge Charger Hellcat Reimagined With Two Doors, '60s Styling Cues

2 Toyota Reportedly Discontinues Crown Luxury Sedan in Favor of Crown Luxury SUV

More on this:

2022 Lamborghini Aventador Succesor Confirmed With Hybrid V12 and e-AWD

The Huracan may be the best-selling Lamborghini of all time, but the Aventador is a notch above. From the number of cylinders to the way the doors open, the free-breathing bull from Sant’Agata Bolognese is that little bit more special and exciting. 27 photos



Revealed in February 2011 at the Geneva Motor Show, the V12-engined land missile will be replaced next year according to



“Our strategy and our vision for the future is to continue to have



Reggiani further mentions “torque vectoring left and right,” which translates to varying the engine’s torque between the front wheels to improve the corner-carving capability. It remains to be seen if e- AWD will prove to be a heavier setup than AWD, though. The Aventador S is a chunky monkey at 1,575 kilograms (3,472 pounds), and oh, don’t forget that battery cells will also add weight to the new model.



If the heir-apparent does go official next year, you can expect Lamborghini to open the order books for the 2022 model year. As for pricing, well, you can definitely expect to pony up a few more dollars because of the hybrid stuff and the switch to a dual-clutch transmission rather than the automated manual we have today. At the time of writing, the Aventador S Coupe can be had from $417,826 in the U.S. of A. There are, however, a few areas where the Aventador is showing its age. The ISR transmission, for example, is an automated manual rather than a dual-clutch setup. If you are curious why Lamborghini carried the ISR over to the facelifted model, the answer to that is pretty simple. In a nutshell, the Italian automaker would have been forced to redesign the chassis to a great extent to accommodate a dual-clutch box.Revealed in February 2011 at the Geneva Motor Show, the V12-engined land missile will be replaced next year according to Car & Driver . Chief technical officer Maurizio Reggiani let it slip that natural aspiration and twelve cylinders are still on the cards, but hybrid assistance will enter the scene for improved performance and fuel efficiency.“Our strategy and our vision for the future is to continue to have a V12 coupled with a hybrid motor ," said Reggiani. Previous reports on the successor of the Aventador mention an electrically-powered front axle, and this technical solution has finally been confirmed for the yet-to-be-named supercar. The chief technical officer has hinted at “a similar system to the Ferrari SF90 Stradale,” so yeah, those reports proved true after all.Reggiani further mentions “torque vectoring left and right,” which translates to varying the engine’s torque between the front wheels to improve the corner-carving capability. It remains to be seen if e-will prove to be a heavier setup than AWD, though. The Aventador S is a chunky monkey at 1,575 kilograms (3,472 pounds), and oh, don’t forget that battery cells will also add weight to the new model.If the heir-apparent does go official next year, you can expect Lamborghini to open the order books for the 2022 model year. As for pricing, well, you can definitely expect to pony up a few more dollars because of the hybrid stuff and the switch to a dual-clutch transmission rather than the automated manual we have today. At the time of writing, the Aventador S Coupe can be had from $417,826 in the U.S. of A.

Editor's note: Lamborghini Aventador SVJ pictured in the main photo and gallery. Lamborghini Aventador SVJ pictured in the main photo and gallery.