Lamborghini Urus STO Rendering Proposes V10 Hologation SUV

While customers love to modify this SUV with body kits and lowered suspension, Lamborghini hasn't released any other versions of the Urus yet. And the spec of the recently revealed Huracan STO seems like a perfect match for this high-riding supercar. 1 photo SUV .



So far, there hasn't been a strong connection between the Urus and race tracks, one of the environments where Lamborghinis feel at home. Sure, you can count drag racing as a form of motorsport, but we're talking about real racing.



That's where the Urus STO comes in, which is only a digital creation by superrenderscars, but might materialize one day into a more exciting version of the Lamborghini SUV. The abbreviation in the name stands for Super Trofeo Omologato and is used on the new Huracan model that's essentially a road-going version of the Super Trofeo Evo race car.



Squadra Corse, Lamborgini's racing division, used the acidic tone Verde Mantis for its Urus race car. However, this rendering proposes a combination of orange, black, and light blue. Another big difference is the powertrain, which in this case is supposed to be a V10. We're not sure if it would make the SUV faster, but it should sound way better.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Car Renders/ Design (@superrenderscars) Some see the Urus as a necessary evil while others say it's a toy for rich people with no sense. But it's also the start of a new era for Lamborghini, as we can't imagine the brand ever doing without an