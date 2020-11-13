2021 Lamborghini Huracan STO Flexes Roof-Mounted Air Intake, Centerlock Wheels

Which is the best-selling Lamborghini ever? The answer to that question is – of course – the Huracan. The ten-cylinder bull from Sant’Agata Bolognese needed five years to achieve the production milestone for which the ever-popular Gallardo needed a decade, and going forward, Lamborghini will roll out a track-bred special edition.
STO is how it’s called, and November 18th is when the veils will be taken off. Super Trofeo stands for the one-make championship organized by Squadra Corse, and Omologato means homologation. In other words, Lamborghini has prepared a corner carver with a big wing, lots of carbon fiber, and probably more power.
It remains to be seen, however, if the special edition will be rear- or all-wheel drive. The Huracan Super Trofeo Evo is rear-wheel drive, cranks out 620 PS (612 horsepower) and 570 Nm (420 pound-feet) of torque, and features two knobs. The red one is for the anti-lock braking system and the red one adjusts traction control.
Take a minute to admire the car under cover. Do you see a protuberance on the roof or do I need better glasses? In all likelihood, that’s a roof-mounted intake inspired directly by the Super Trofeo Evo. The front trunk – which features two holes – also harks back to the track-only toy that develops maximum horsepower at 8,250 rpm.
Coming courtesy of Instagram user @ixexotics, two spy photos from March 2020 reveal what actually hides under the camouflage. The intake mentioned earlier is joined by centerlock wheels, a pretty aggressive rear bumper with huge cutouts, and a louvered rear window.
“We are about to embark on a new and fantastic chapter of our history,” said Lamborghini on social media. Whatever that marketing talk means, it’s pretty certain the Huracan STO will serve as the replacement of the Huracan Performante. The highest-performing version of the pre-facelift model was offered from 2017 to 2019 as a coupe and soft-top convertible, and it tops 640 PS (631 horsepower) at 8,000 rpm.
