Lamborghini Rolls Out Colorful “Huracan EVO Fluo Capsule”

Refreshed in 2019 with more aggressive looks and a bit more performance than before, the Huracan is now available in “a new collection of bright and bold colors.” The Raging Bull of Sant’Agata Bolognese calls this option the Fluo Capsule, and five specifications are available in total at the time of writing.
The list includes Verde Shock, Arancio Livrea, Arancio Dac, Celeste Fedra, and Giallo Clarus. In layman’s terms, the Italian automaker has treated us to matte-finish green, two shades of orange, blue, and yellow. These colors are complemented by matte black for the roof, front bumper, and side skirts.
When it comes to the cabin of the Huracan EVO, the Fluo Capsule boasts a fully black interior plus comfort seats as standard or sports seats as an option. Special touches further include the Alcantara or leather unicolor upholstery matched with “sportivo trim.” The engine start/stop button and Lamborghini crest are finished in fluorescent paint that matches the exterior colors.
According to the Italian automaker, “the result is a highly technical interplay of contrasts that unlocks the expression of those who dare to be different in a young and stylish piece of street art.” Considering that even the vertical lines on the rear splitter are colored, “stunner” may be the word you're looking for.
The Raging Bull didn’t mention any pricing details, and we don’t know if the Spyder will get a similar treatment at some point in the future. What we do know for certain is that performance mirrors that of the Huracan EVO without the Fluo Capsule treatment, namely 631 horsepower (640 PS) and 443 pound-feet (600 Nm) of torque from 5.2 liters of displacement and ten free-breathing cylinders.
Lamborghini also offers a rear-wheel-drive version at a more affordable price point. For merely $214,366 of your hard-earned bucks, the successor of the LP 580-2 cranks out 602 horsepower (610 PS) and 413 pound-feet (560 Nm). Even though it’s less extreme than the all-wheel-drive version, the EVO RWD is much obliged to reach 60 mph in 3.1 seconds and cross the quarter-mile line in 11.2 seconds.
