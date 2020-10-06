Lamborghini Brings Out the Aliens for Artsy, Ridiculous Photoshoot

You wouldn’t be completely off to compare a Lamborghini, almost any Lamborghini, to an alien spaceship. But Lamborghini wants you not just to think it but to visualize the connection. And it’s using a white gimp suit alien to do it.
Last summer, Lamborghini announced the “With Italy, For Italy” campaign, which would see the carmaker team up with some of the biggest names in international photography for a series of portraits that would look deep into Italy’s history and establish a connection with Lamborghini. Photographers from all fields of interest would be brought it, from music and fashion to architecture, reportage and social issues, so as to explore as many angles as possible.
The other day, Lamborghini posted to the official Twitter three shots from a photoshoot by architectural photographer Valentina Sommariva, featuring an electric blue Huracan EVO Spyder. And a bunch of white-clad “aliens” in the strangest, most hilarious poses and postures.
You can see the photos in the tweet at the bottom of the page. The gallery attached also includes them, with additional shots from the same photoshoot, courtesy of The Drive.
They’re totally something else, to put it that way. The whole thing clearly aims for artsy, but comes across as a whole new level of WTH, with aliens being lowered into the car by excavator, sitting in the driver seat facing backwards, or awkwardly crawling up to the Lambo as if to surprise it. Elsewhere, there’s a Lambo hood framing some mountains, and more aliens chilling around the car in a variety of settings.
“Exploring Abruzzo with Valentina Sommariva, Huracán EVO Spyder is the spaceship that aliens use to interact with the environment, revealing the relationship between space and earth,” Lamborghini says in the description of the photos on social media.
The idea for the campaign is to present Italy’s most beautiful sights and landmarks, and to “illustrate Italy as a land of excellence, talent, flair, aesthetic research and innovation - all features deeply embedded in the Lamborghini DNA.” How that ties in with ridiculous-looking white aliens being awkward is somewhat unclear.
But there’s always this: no one does “different” better than Lamborghini. And thank the Powers That Be that they brought in the aliens before 2020 did.
Exploring Abruzzo with Valentina Sommariva, Huracán EVO Spyder is the spaceship that aliens use to interact with the environment, revealing the relationship between space and earth.#Lamborghini #HuracanEVOSpyder #EveryDayAmplified #WithItalyForItaly #Abruzzo pic.twitter.com/E0sTNSBPjX— Lamborghini (@Lamborghini) October 2, 2020