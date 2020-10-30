This Lamborghini Aventador S “Fashion Car” Has an Exhibition Home in Tokyo

While BMW’s Art Cars are among the best-known official works of the type, that doesn’t mean the Bavarian automaker holds exclusivity on the trend. And because we’re dealing with art – an act of deeply personal expression - the world’s probably not big enough to encompass the various forms of its manifestation. Sure, when automobiles are involved, we can be sure the final result still has four wheels and a steering wheel. Other than that, anything is... fashionable.
Sometimes, quite literally – as in drawing inspiration from the world of fashion. Such is the case with this new and unique Lamborghini Aventador S, its design stemming from the collaboration between Mitja Borkert, Head of Design for Automobili Lamborghini, and famous fashion designer Yohji Yamamoto.
It’s also the perfect visual hook to attract the attention of the brand’s Japanese fans, as the car will be displayed at the new Automobili Lamborghini “The Lounge Tokyo,” which recently opened in the high-end residential area of Roppongi.
This is the company’s only second such space, after the original one in New York, and includes a permanent Ad Personam studio as well as dedicated spaces that can be used for various events and exhibitions. The lounge’s inaugural exhibition centers around the bespoke Aventador S that was “dressed” by Yohji Yamamoto, and also includes “a co-branded capsule collection comprised of three unique pieces: mod coat, bomber jacket and hoodie sweatshirt.”
The idea for this one-off came from a meeting of like-minded designers that took place at the Paris Fashion Week in January this year - Mitja Borkert, Lambo’s chief stylist was impressed by Yohji Yamamoto’s contrasting red and black collection he had presented there. The two got together in France’s capital, and the result of that encounter is now parked in the company’s new “The Lounge Tokyo.”
Lamborghini’s Centro Stile used the Aventador S as if it were a “canvas to paint,” and was careful to keep the attention still focused on the signature “Gandini line,” while also incorporating Yamamoto’s patterns from the clothing collection. And those are present not only outside, but also inside the Aventador S to recreate the illusion that Lamborghini’s car was fully clothed.
Unfortunately, the Italian carmaker hasn't revealed any details about actual availability of this interesting example - we have no idea if the company will keep it for itself, sell it, or if there's any chance of seeing it turned into a limited series.
